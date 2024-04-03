LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors game: Player stats and box scores for April 2, 2024

The LA Lakers (42-33) flew to Canada on Tuesday to go up against the Toronto Raptors (23-51). With the clock winding down in the regular season, the Lakers hope to get another win as they aim to secure the sixth seed in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.
LA had a strong showing in the opening period, establishing a 34-25 lead. Anthony Davis and D'Angelo Russell took care of business in the first quarter, scoring eight points each to help their team take the lead. Despite being one of the Lakers' scoring leaders in the first, Russell did a good job sharing the rock, notching three assists. Helping "D-Lo" create plays was none other than LeBron James, who had four assists.
The Toronto Raptors were able to cut the lead down to six in the second quarter after outscoring the Lakers by three points with a total of 33 team points. RJ Barrett took matters into his own hands and scored 10 points for the Raptors in their attempt to make a comeback.
However, there was no stopping the LA Lakers as LeBron slightly found his rhythm on offense after scoring eight second-quarter points. Spencer Dinwiddie caught fire from downtown in the second period after knocking down two straight threes. Rui Hachimura also slightly came alive with six points of his own in the second.