  • LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 13, 2025 03:10 GMT
LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 12. (Photo: IMAGN)
The LA Lakers and Utah Jazz are back at it again on Wednesday, but this time at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Lakers dominated the Jazz 132-113 two days ago in Los Angeles in Luka Doncic's memorable debut for the purple and gold.

Coach JJ Redick didn't make any changes to his starting lineup that featured Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers were banking on the Luka-LeBron duo to extend their winning streak to seven ahead of the All-Star break.

On the other hand, coach Will Hardy stuck with his starting five of Isaiah Collier, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkannen, John Collins and Walker Kessler. The Jazz have the second-worst record in the West at 12-40, but they could be looking for revenge after what happened on Monday.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Rui Hachimura12210000165-82-20-0-11
LeBron James12421021184-83-41-2-2
Jaxson Hayes421010172-20-00-02
Luka Doncic13221130155-102-51-3-4
Austin Reaves4491002201-80-62-31
Jarred Vanderbilt3300000111-21-10-2-8
Alex Len031000270-30-00-0-7
Christian Koloko000000040-00-00-02
Shake Milton521001051-21-12-2-5
Jordan Goodwin000000290-20-20-0-7
Dalton Knecht300000071-31-30-0-1
Markieff MorrisDNP
Bronny JamesDNP

Jazz

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
John Collins10600122144-70-22-2-8
Lauri Markkanen17402000185-103-54-413
Walker Kessler8511510164-40-00-011
Jordan Clarkson10440002153-92-42-611
Isaiah Collier5650020142-21-10-0-2
Kyle Filipowski231001181-30-10-0-3
Cody Williams501100171-21-22-26
Brice Sensabaugh010000160-30-20-03
Johnny Juzang000001160-20-20-0-5
Keyonte George7340000163-61-40-014
Svi MykhailiukDNP
KJ MartinDNP

Note: These are the stats for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
