LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers and Utah Jazz are back at it again on Wednesday, but this time at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The Lakers dominated the Jazz 132-113 two days ago in Los Angeles in Luka Doncic's memorable debut for the purple and gold.

Coach JJ Redick didn't make any changes to his starting lineup that featured Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers were banking on the Luka-LeBron duo to extend their winning streak to seven ahead of the All-Star break.

On the other hand, coach Will Hardy stuck with his starting five of Isaiah Collier, Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkannen, John Collins and Walker Kessler. The Jazz have the second-worst record in the West at 12-40, but they could be looking for revenge after what happened on Monday.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Player Stats and Box Score

Lakers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Rui Hachimura 12 2 1 0 0 0 0 16 5-8 2-2 0-0 -11 LeBron James 12 4 2 1 0 2 1 18 4-8 3-4 1-2 -2 Jaxson Hayes 4 2 1 0 1 0 1 7 2-2 0-0 0-0 2 Luka Doncic 13 2 2 1 1 3 0 15 5-10 2-5 1-3 -4 Austin Reaves 4 4 9 1 0 0 2 20 1-8 0-6 2-3 1 Jarred Vanderbilt 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 11 1-2 1-1 0-2 -8 Alex Len 0 3 1 0 0 0 2 7 0-3 0-0 0-0 -7 Christian Koloko 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Shake Milton 5 2 1 0 0 1 0 5 1-2 1-1 2-2 -5 Jordan Goodwin 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0-2 0-2 0-0 -7 Dalton Knecht 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 1-3 1-3 0-0 -1 Markieff Morris DNP Bronny James DNP

Jazz

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- John Collins 10 6 0 0 1 2 2 14 4-7 0-2 2-2 -8 Lauri Markkanen 17 4 0 2 0 0 0 18 5-10 3-5 4-4 13 Walker Kessler 8 5 1 1 5 1 0 16 4-4 0-0 0-0 11 Jordan Clarkson 10 4 4 0 0 0 2 15 3-9 2-4 2-6 11 Isaiah Collier 5 6 5 0 0 2 0 14 2-2 1-1 0-0 -2 Kyle Filipowski 2 3 1 0 0 1 1 8 1-3 0-1 0-0 -3 Cody Williams 5 0 1 1 0 0 1 7 1-2 1-2 2-2 6 Brice Sensabaugh 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0-3 0-2 0-0 3 Johnny Juzang 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 0-2 0-2 0-0 -5 Keyonte George 7 3 4 0 0 0 0 16 3-6 1-4 0-0 14 Svi Mykhailiuk DNP KJ Martin DNP

Note: These are the stats for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

