LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards game: Player stats and box scores for April 3, 2024

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Apr 04, 2024 00:55 GMT
Washington Wizards v Los Angeles Lakers
LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards game: Player stats and box scores

On Wednesday, the LA Lakers went up against the Washington Wizards in their last road game before heading back home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers. LA is on a two-game winning streak and is hoping to keep the streak alive.

They are only two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans, who are currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles winning their game against Washington will put them in a better position to take the sixth seed in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers dominated the first quarter, establishing a 39-29 lead to set the game's tone. Anthony Davis caught fire in the opening period, scoring 19 points. D'Angelo Russell provided efficient support for Davis, adding eight points.

Jordan Poole was in double-scoring figures in the first quarter with 13 points in an attempt to match "AD's" pace. However, Davis' relentless assault was too much for the Wizards to handle, favoring the Lakers.

LeBron James then managed to keep the LA Lakers' lead alive with an 11-point second-quarter performance. With their star big man cooling down, the "King" needed to step up or else things could've turned out bad for them.

Kyle Kuzma did everything he could to cut the lead down after scoring nine points, including a much-needed three-point bomb for the Washington Wizards. Poole continued to deal damage alongside Kuzma, accumulating 18 first-half points. Their efforts kept the game within reach with a 67-60 finish.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards game: Player stats and box scores (April 3)

LA Lakers player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Rui Hachimura920004-61-1-
LeBron James1325106-12-1-1
Anthony Davis2190115-10-11-11
Austin Reaves831204-90-3-
D'Angelo Russell1110104-63-5-
Taurean Prince060100-10-1-
Spencer Dinwiddie211000-20-22-2
Gabe Vincent01000---
Max Christie000000-1--
Jaxson Hayes301001-1-1-2
Colin CastletonDNP- ------
Maxwell LewisDNP- ------
Cam ReddishDNP- ------

Washington Wizards player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-FGFT
Deni Avdija722102-51-22-3
Kyle Kuzma1372005-62-21-1
Tristan Vukcevic721002-31-22-2
Corey Kispert812003-42-2-
Jordan Poole1812105-114-74-4
Justin Champagnie000000-20-2-
Anthony Gill222001-40-2-
Patrick Baldwin Jr.000000-10-1-
Jared Butler521112-21-1-
Eugene Omoruyi 0 1 0000-30-2-
Jules BernardDNP- ------
Johnny DavisDNP- ------

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?