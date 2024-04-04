LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards game: Player stats and box scores for April 3, 2024

On Wednesday, the LA Lakers went up against the Washington Wizards in their last road game before heading back home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers. LA is on a two-game winning streak and is hoping to keep the streak alive.

They are only two games behind the New Orleans Pelicans, who are currently ranked sixth in the Western Conference. Los Angeles winning their game against Washington will put them in a better position to take the sixth seed in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The Lakers dominated the first quarter, establishing a 39-29 lead to set the game's tone. Anthony Davis caught fire in the opening period, scoring 19 points. D'Angelo Russell provided efficient support for Davis, adding eight points.

Jordan Poole was in double-scoring figures in the first quarter with 13 points in an attempt to match "AD's" pace. However, Davis' relentless assault was too much for the Wizards to handle, favoring the Lakers.

LeBron James then managed to keep the LA Lakers' lead alive with an 11-point second-quarter performance. With their star big man cooling down, the "King" needed to step up or else things could've turned out bad for them.

Kyle Kuzma did everything he could to cut the lead down after scoring nine points, including a much-needed three-point bomb for the Washington Wizards. Poole continued to deal damage alongside Kuzma, accumulating 18 first-half points. Their efforts kept the game within reach with a 67-60 finish.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards game: Player stats and box scores (April 3)

LA Lakers player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Rui Hachimura 9 2 0 0 0 4-6 1-1 - LeBron James 13 2 5 1 0 6-12 - 1-1 Anthony Davis 21 9 0 1 1 5-10 - 11-11 Austin Reaves 8 3 1 2 0 4-9 0-3 - D'Angelo Russell 11 1 0 1 0 4-6 3-5 - Taurean Prince 0 6 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 - Spencer Dinwiddie 2 1 1 0 0 0-2 0-2 2-2 Gabe Vincent 0 1 0 0 0 - - - Max Christie 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 - - Jaxson Hayes 3 0 1 0 0 1-1 - 1-2 Colin Castleton DNP - - - - - - - Maxwell Lewis DNP - - - - - - - Cam Reddish DNP - - - - - - -

Washington Wizards player stats

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Deni Avdija 7 2 2 1 0 2-5 1-2 2-3 Kyle Kuzma 13 7 2 0 0 5-6 2-2 1-1 Tristan Vukcevic 7 2 1 0 0 2-3 1-2 2-2 Corey Kispert 8 1 2 0 0 3-4 2-2 - Jordan Poole 18 1 2 1 0 5-11 4-7 4-4 Justin Champagnie 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 - Anthony Gill 2 2 2 0 0 1-4 0-2 - Patrick Baldwin Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 - Jared Butler 5 2 1 1 1 2-2 1-1 - Eugene Omoruyi 0 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 - Jules Bernard DNP - - - - - - - Johnny Davis DNP - - - - - - -