LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Player Stats and Box Score (Jan. 30) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers roared to a 42-29 lead in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards and never looked back. JJ Redick's starters, minus Anthony Davis, did most of the damage in the first half to blow the game open. LA led 78-45 at halftime and cruised to a 134-96 win.

LeBron James and Rui Hachimura combined for 46 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Jaxson Hayes, starting for the injured Davis, contributed 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Shake Milton had his best game as a Laker, tallying 21 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Jordan Poole scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half. Kyle Kuzma had a rough-shooting night against his former team. He finished the game with 13 points following a 3-for-14 clip.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards player stats and box score

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rui Hachimura 22 4 0 1 1 1 9-12 4-5 0-0 +21 LeBron James 24 3 11 0 0 0 9-19 1-4 5-5 +29 Jaxson Hayes 10 10 2 0 3 3 4-4 0-0 2-2 +26 Austin Reaves 17 6 5 0 0 2 6-14 4-7 1-2 +24 Max Christie 13 4 3 1 0 1 4-7 3-5 2-2 +21 Jarred Vanderbilt 4 7 2 4 0 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 +18 Trey Jemison III 4 5 1 0 2 2 2-6 0-0 0-0 +12 Christian Koloko 4 2 1 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 -2 Shake Milton 21 4 4 2 0 0 7-8 1-2 6-6 +25 Bronny James 5 2 2 1 0 0 1-6 0-2 3-3 +3 Dalton Knecht 10 1 0 0 0 1 3-9 2-7 2-2 +13 Cam Reddish DNP - - - - - - - - -

Washington Wizards player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kyshawn George 6 4 0 1 3 0 2-8 2-5 0-0 -35 Kyle Kuzma 13 3 1 0 0 0 3-14 2-8 5-9 -24 Jonas Valanciunas 5 3 3 0 0 1 1-8 0-1 3-3 -24 Jordan Poole 19 5 2 0 0 3 5-15 3-10 6-7 -22 Bilal Coulibaly 6 3 0 0 0 1 2-6 0-2 2-2 -25 Anthony Gill 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Tristan Vukcevic 9 3 1 0 0 2 3-6 1-3 2-2 -3 Richaun Holmes 6 5 1 1 1 1 3-4 0-0 0-0 -2 Patrick Baldwin Jr. 3 2 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 +2 Corey Kispert 11 3 0 1 1 0 4-7 1-4 2-2 -11 Justin Champagnie 6 3 1 0 1 1 2-5 0-2 2-2 -12 Jared Butler 7 0 3 0 0 2 2-6 0-1 3-4 -4 Johnny Davis 2 2 0 1 0 1 0-2 0-1 2-2 -5 Bub Carrington 2 1 6 0 0 1 1-8 0-5 0-0 -25

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Game Summary

The LA Lakers looked to sweep the Washington Wizards on Thursday. LA, which won 111-88 on Jan. 21, could secure the shutout with another victory despite playing without Anthony Davis.

After a close first few minutes, the Lakers surged to end the first quarter behind LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Shake Milton. Jordan Poole had nine points and three assists in the period, but Washington's defense and turnovers caused them to trail big early.

The Lakers clamped down on defense in the second quarter, limiting the hosts to 16 points. Only Dalton Knecht failed to score in the first half for the visitors. LA had a commanding 78-45 advantage heading into the second half.

The Wizards played their best stretch in the third quarter but still lost the period 27-25. Bub Carrington, Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert had spurts that gave life to the home team. Poor defense and careless turnovers again hounded the Wizards before the fourth quarter. The hosts faced a 105-70 deficit entering the final 12 minutes.

The last 12 minutes were a formality as the Wizards showed little resistance in the Lakers' march to the finish line. In a game that was close only in the first six minutes of the opening quarter, the Lakers rolled to a 134-96 win.

