LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Jan. 30 | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers will travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday. Los Angeles will be looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways after a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, the Wizards will be looking to snap a 15-game losing streak and win just their seventh game of the season.

Fans at the Capital One Arena will get to see some top level talent on display, with four-time MVP LeBron James set to feature on Thursday night. The Wizards will turn to Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma to steer their offense.

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been relatively consistent with his starting five, relying on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves to start the majority of games. James and Davis lead the roster with 42 starts, followed by Reaves, who has 40 starts to his name. The Lakers have been flexible with the fifth starting spot, as 11 different players have been called up to fill the spot at some point in the season.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Lakers were forced to play the final three quarters of Tuesday's game without Davis, who suffered an abdominal injury early in the game. The All-Star center is expected to be out for at least a week. Jalen Hood-Schifino is also out with a hamstring injury.

LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Dorian Finney-Smith are game-time decisions.

Assuming they are healthy, expect Redick to go with a starting group of Austin Reaves, Max Christie, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

LA Lakers depth chart:

G Austin Reaves Jalen Hood-Schifino (O) Bronny James G Max Christie Cam Redish Gabe Vincent (GTD) Shake Milton F LeBron James (GTD) Dalton Knecht F Rui Hachimura (GTD) Dorian Finney-Smith (GTD) Jarred Vanderbilt Christian Wood (O) C Anthony Davis (O) Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko

The Washington Wizards have been flexible with their starting group over the first half of the season. So far, 10 different players have received starts, with guard Bilal Coulibaly leading the team with 42 selections. Alex Sarr is next on the list with 41, followed by Jordan Poole who has 39.

The Wizards will have to take on the Lakers without some of their top players. Starting center Alex Sarr and guard Malcolm Brogdon missed the team's game against the Toronto Raptors with injuries and may not play on Thursday either. Forward Saddiq Bey and Marvin Bagley III will also miss out due to injuries.

Washington will likely come out with a starting five that includes Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas.

Washington Wizards depth chart:

G Jordan Poole Malcolm Brogdon (Q) Johnny Davis G Bilal Coulibaly Bub Carrington Jared Butler F Kyshawn George Corey Kispert Patrick Baldwin Jr. F Kyle Kuzma Justin Champagnie Richuan Holmes Anthony Gill C Alex Sarr (Q) Jonas Valanciunas Tristan Vukcevic

LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards players to watch

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole drives past LA Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

LeBron James is set to play his 43rd game of the season. The four-time NBA champion continues to put up big numbers in his 22nd year. Indeed, James leads the Lakers this season with 9.0 assists per game and ranks second in points (23.8) and rebounds (7.6).

Jordan Poole has been one of the few bright spots for a Wizards organizaton that has struggled to find wins. The 25-year-old guard leads his team in points (20.7), assists (4.9) and steals (1.6). If the Wizards have any chance of upsetting a talented Lakers team, Poole will have to be at his best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback