LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for June 21 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jun 22, 2025 02:11 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
The Minnesota Lynx faced the LA Sparks on Saturday (Image source: Getty)

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the LA Sparks 82-66 on Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Kayla McBride led Minnesota with 29 points on 9-for-13 (5-for-7 from 3-point range). Courtney Williams finished with 18 points, six assists and four steals on 8-for-13, including 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. Maria Kliundikova added 12 points and eight rebounds on 5-for-10.

Kelsey Plum led LA with 15 points and four assists on 6-for-16 (1-for-7 from 3-point range). Dearica Hamby had 13 points and six rebounds on 5-for-9, while Azura Stevens added 11 points and nine rebounds on 4-for-9.

Reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and MVP candidate Napheesa Collier missed the game due to a back injury she sustained in Tuesday's 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

The league-leading Lynx (12-1) won their third straight game. Meanwhile, the Sparks lost their third consecutive game to drop to 4-10.

Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Minnesota will visit the Washington Mystics, while LA will be in Chicago to face Angel Reese and the Sky.

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton31340101-21-20-04
Alanna Smith68340222-51-31-412
Maria Kliundikova128233325-101-31-225
Kayla McBride291110309-135-76-612
Courtney Williams183654308-132-50-011
Alissa Pili54011102-51-20-05
Karlie Samuelson14010200-10-11-29
Natisha Hiedeman42601202-60-20-010
Diamond Miller41020311-10-02-2-7
Anastasiia Olairi Kosu00000000-00-00-0-1
Napheesa CollierDNP----------
LA Sparks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Rickea Jackson91130113-122-71-2-27
Dearica Hamby136214505-90-03-3-12
Azurá Stevens119331224-92-41-2-23
Kelsey Plum153430406-161-72-2-17
Shey Peddy61132102-51-41-1-11
Sarah Ashlee Barker50120102-81-60-0-4
Sania Feagin00000100-00-00-2-2
Emma Cannon33120001-30-21-27
Liatu King22000001-30-10-011
Mercedes Russell21000000-00-02-2-2
Cameron BrinkDNP----------
Rae BurrellDNP----------
Odyssey SimsDNP----------
LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Minnesota Lynx had a 21-16 lead over the LA Sparks at the end of the opening quarter. The Sparks outscored the Lynx in the second period 19-13 to take a one-point lead (35-34) into the halftime break.

Kelsey Plum led LA with 11 points on 5-for-9 in the first half. Dearica Hamby added nine points on 4-for-5, while Azura Stevens had eight points and four rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 10 points on 3-for-5 in the first half for Minnesota, while Courtney Williams added nine points on 4-for-6.

Diamond Miller hit a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the third quarter to give the Lynx a three-point cushion (57-54) heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Minnesota went on a 24-6 run to increase its lead to 17, 82-65, with about two minutes remaining. McBride scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the final period.

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

