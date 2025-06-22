LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for June 21 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the LA Sparks 82-66 on Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Ad

Kayla McBride led Minnesota with 29 points on 9-for-13 (5-for-7 from 3-point range). Courtney Williams finished with 18 points, six assists and four steals on 8-for-13, including 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. Maria Kliundikova added 12 points and eight rebounds on 5-for-10.

Kelsey Plum led LA with 15 points and four assists on 6-for-16 (1-for-7 from 3-point range). Dearica Hamby had 13 points and six rebounds on 5-for-9, while Azura Stevens added 11 points and nine rebounds on 4-for-9.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and MVP candidate Napheesa Collier missed the game due to a back injury she sustained in Tuesday's 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The league-leading Lynx (12-1) won their third straight game. Meanwhile, the Sparks lost their third consecutive game to drop to 4-10.

Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Minnesota will visit the Washington Mystics, while LA will be in Chicago to face Angel Reese and the Sky.

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleton 3 1 3 4 0 1 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 4 Alanna Smith 6 8 3 4 0 2 2 2-5 1-3 1-4 12 Maria Kliundikova 12 8 2 3 3 3 2 5-10 1-3 1-2 25 Kayla McBride 29 1 1 1 0 3 0 9-13 5-7 6-6 12 Courtney Williams 18 3 6 5 4 3 0 8-13 2-5 0-0 11 Alissa Pili 5 4 0 1 1 1 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 5 Karlie Samuelson 1 4 0 1 0 2 0 0-1 0-1 1-2 9 Natisha Hiedeman 4 2 6 0 1 2 0 2-6 0-2 0-0 10 Diamond Miller 4 1 0 2 0 3 1 1-1 0-0 2-2 -7 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Napheesa Collier DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

LA Sparks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Rickea Jackso n 9 1 1 3 0 1 1 3-12 2-7 1-2 -27 Dearica Hamby 13 6 2 1 4 5 0 5-9 0-0 3-3 -12 Azurá Stevens 11 9 3 3 1 2 2 4-9 2-4 1-2 -23 Kelsey Plum 15 3 4 3 0 4 0 6-16 1-7 2-2 -17 Shey Peddy 6 1 1 3 2 1 0 2-5 1-4 1-1 -11 Sarah Ashlee Barker 5 0 1 2 0 1 0 2-8 1-6 0-0 -4 Sania Feagin 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-2 -2 Emma Cannon 3 3 1 2 0 0 0 1-3 0-2 1-2 7 Liatu King 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 11 Mercedes Russell 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -2 Cameron Brink DNP - - - - - - - - - - Rae Burrell DNP - - - - - - - - - - Odyssey Sims DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Minnesota Lynx had a 21-16 lead over the LA Sparks at the end of the opening quarter. The Sparks outscored the Lynx in the second period 19-13 to take a one-point lead (35-34) into the halftime break.

Kelsey Plum led LA with 11 points on 5-for-9 in the first half. Dearica Hamby added nine points on 4-for-5, while Azura Stevens had eight points and four rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 10 points on 3-for-5 in the first half for Minnesota, while Courtney Williams added nine points on 4-for-6.

Ad

Diamond Miller hit a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the third quarter to give the Lynx a three-point cushion (57-54) heading into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Minnesota went on a 24-6 run to increase its lead to 17, 82-65, with about two minutes remaining. McBride scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the final period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More