LA Sparks vs Minnesota Lynx game player stats and box score for June 21 | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the LA Sparks 82-66 on Saturday at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Kayla McBride led Minnesota with 29 points on 9-for-13 (5-for-7 from 3-point range). Courtney Williams finished with 18 points, six assists and four steals on 8-for-13, including 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. Maria Kliundikova added 12 points and eight rebounds on 5-for-10.
Kelsey Plum led LA with 15 points and four assists on 6-for-16 (1-for-7 from 3-point range). Dearica Hamby had 13 points and six rebounds on 5-for-9, while Azura Stevens added 11 points and nine rebounds on 4-for-9.
Reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and MVP candidate Napheesa Collier missed the game due to a back injury she sustained in Tuesday's 76-62 win over the Las Vegas Aces.
The league-leading Lynx (12-1) won their third straight game. Meanwhile, the Sparks lost their third consecutive game to drop to 4-10.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday. Minnesota will visit the Washington Mystics, while LA will be in Chicago to face Angel Reese and the Sky.
LA Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary
The Minnesota Lynx had a 21-16 lead over the LA Sparks at the end of the opening quarter. The Sparks outscored the Lynx in the second period 19-13 to take a one-point lead (35-34) into the halftime break.
Kelsey Plum led LA with 11 points on 5-for-9 in the first half. Dearica Hamby added nine points on 4-for-5, while Azura Stevens had eight points and four rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 10 points on 3-for-5 in the first half for Minnesota, while Courtney Williams added nine points on 4-for-6.
Diamond Miller hit a buzzer-beating layup at the end of the third quarter to give the Lynx a three-point cushion (57-54) heading into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, Minnesota went on a 24-6 run to increase its lead to 17, 82-65, with about two minutes remaining. McBride scored 15 of her game-high 29 points in the final period.
