“Lab-grown-f***ing NBA player”: Travis Kelce pokes fun at Victor Wembanyama's imposing stature

NFL champion Travis Kelce is surprised by NBA Rookie of the Year contender Victor Wembanyama's performance this season. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end thinks the San Antonio Spurs rookie was probably not born but made.

On the New Heights Podcast with his brother Jason, Travis hilariously remarked that Wembanyama was made out of a laboratory and not naturally born.

"You can't tell me that dude wasn't made in a f***ing lab over there in France," Kelce said. "Lab-grown diamonds, that's a lab-grown-f***ing NBA player."

Jason Kelce then reminded his brother that he might be luring some conspiracy theorists with his hot take.

"Don't do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please," Jason said.

Travis somehow had a slip of the tongue afterward, saying, "Can't wait until I f***in' make one," somehow hinting that the 34-year-old tight-end looks to settle down and have a family.

Victor Wembanyama struggles against the Dallas Mavericks

If you are looking for proof that Victor Wembanyama is, after all, human, check out how the Dallas Mavericks stopped him in a 113-107 win against cross-state rivals the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night in San Antonio.

Wembanyama was restricted to only 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting. The seven-foot-four rookie, who became the first player in NBA history to have 100 blocks, 75 steals and 100 3-pointers, went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc, but he did have six blocks and one steal, as well as 11 rebounds and three steals.

The Mavs also had Wembanyama commit five turnovers in the game.

If there is something positive, though, about Wembanyama’s game is that he was a +5 against the Mavs, which meant the Spurs were efficient with him on the floor.

Moreover, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was all praise for Victor Wembanyama.

“Give San Antonio credit. They are long, they are active and they have a guy that can block or swipe a lot of shots," said Kidd.

Wembanyama got into early foul trouble after committing two fouls in the first quarter, but he eventually kept his fouls in check, only getting two more in the second half.