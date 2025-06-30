"Labeled as a diva, cancer in the locker room": Kendrick Perkins pulls no punches in fiery response to Deandre Ayton's Lakers fit

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton is finalizing a contract buyout, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday. The news has divided fans and members of the media, with LeBron James' former teammate Kendrick Perkins giving his take too.

On Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Perkins called out the former No. 1 draft pick based on what he's been hearing from sources, as he is being linked to the LA Lakers.

"The word around the league is not good about Deandre Ayton," Perkins said. "He's been labeled as a diva, as a cancer in the locker room ... he has to change a lot about himself or he will find his career being shortened."

Ayton reportedly approached Portland for a buyout. He had $35.6 million left on his deal that was set to expire next summer. If the buyout gets agreed, he will be free to sign with any team.

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported:

"Deandre Ayton is free to sign with any team despite earning greater than $14.1M+. The waiver restriction for second apron teams only applies during the regular season. He had $35.6M left on an expiring contract."

The deal will benefit the Trail Blazers' No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, Donovan Clingan and the 2025 No. 16 pick in the 2025 draft, Yang Hansen.

Ayton joined the Trail Blazers from the Phoenix Suns in September 2023. The deal sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds last season for the Blazers.

What's next for Deandre Ayton and Trail Blazers?

By opting for a buyout, Deandre Ayton indicated that he wants to play with a winning team. While he's still a threat, especially as a consistent double-double performer, he could sign a mid-season veteran minimum, thus bolstering playoff teams who require frontcourt depth.

He won't be short of options. One team rumored to be interested in his services is the Lakers. The Purple and Gold require a center, and desperately since losing Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Blazers will now focus on their youthful team. They'll look to build their roster around Scoot Henderson, Clingan and Yang.

