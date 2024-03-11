"Lady of Rage a** hairdo" - Jimmy Butler surprising Heat with new hairstyle sparks memefest from NBA fans

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat recently hosted the Washington Wizards for some Sunday night basketball action. At the beginning of the first quarter, many fans were surprised after Butler showed up to work with a new hairstyle. He came out of the locker room rocking pigtails and has sparked several reactions from fans online.

NBA fans on social media are now giving their most honest thoughts on Jimmy Butler switching up hairstyles once again. Some hilariously compared Butler to the prominent early 2000s rapper "The Lady of Rage." Others, on the other hand, roasted the Heat star. Here's what some of them had to say on X:

"Lady of Rage a** hairdo"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Butler Puffs.. Man of Rage"

Expand Tweet

"Will it help his team? Maybe media mileage but his hairstyle wont score points."

Expand Tweet

"He’s a weird dude!"

Expand Tweet

"Just waiting for him to kick the closet door down.."

Expand Tweet

"Can’t have a gay man lead you to a championship, it’s why they will never win"

Expand Tweet

"I think he’s a closet homosexual but acts like he’s trying to be ironic so nobody finds out"

Expand Tweet

"Always wants to centre of attention smh"

Expand Tweet

Looking back at some of Jimmy Butler's ridiculous hairstyles

Jimmy Butler's hairstyles

For the past couple of seasons, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler built a reputation for coming up with one of the most ridiculous hairdos in league history. Butler, over the years, is known to be a clown and has taken his funny role to heart.

Back in 2022 during the Heat's media day, Butler showed up to his photo op rocking braids and a cleanly shaved face. While there isn't anything necessarily wrong with the way he looked, many thought it was an unusual style for Jimmy to pull off.

Then came this season's media day when Butler shocked the world with his "emo look." The Heat guard arrived at his photo op and press conference sporting a straightened, medium-length hairdo that allowed him to have bangs that he could flip. To show off his rebellious side, he completed the emo look with lip and temple piercings matched with the signature black eyeliner.

Despite Jimmy Butler's humorous ways, we noticed that he'd only show up with a questionable look during media day, at least as of last season. Come the regular season, he reverts to his signature braids matched with a headband. We can only assume that he's doing these things knowing that the NBA has no choice but to use his funny-looking photos during live broadcasts.

Nevertheless, Butler is still one of the Miami Heat's go-to guys, averaging 21.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He may be unserious off the court, but Jimmy shouldn't be taken lightly when battling on the hardwood.