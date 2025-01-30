With the trade deadline just over a week away, several teams are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of talent. However, even those in playoff contention could to part ways with some of their stars depending on the potential return.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Dan Woike, the Indiana Pacers are getting plenty of trade interest for Bennedict Mathurin.

Mathurin, who is making $7.2 million this season according to Spotrac, is a former first-round pick who has shown flashes of outstanding scoring ability.

However, with a serious shoulder injury last season and the Pacers' surplus of wings and shooting guards, he hasn't had as much playing time as he could've had elsewhere.

It didn't take long before fans shared their thoughts on this potential move, with several of them wondering whether the LA Lakers could get him.

"Laker with Myles Turner," one fan wrote.

"As he’s should. Mathurin is awesome and hasn’t remotely reached his peak yet. Would be a mistake if the Pacers move on," an analyst tweeted.

"What it will cost to get him and Turner to LA?" a fan asked.

"Mathurin drawing that much interest isn’t surprising—he’s a young, talented scorer with loads of potential. But with the way the Pacers are playing right now, it makes sense they’d only move him for a big return. If he does get dealt, it’ll be interesting to see which team is willing to pay the price," one fan commented.

"Pacers shouldn't let him leave," another fan wrote.

De'Aaron Fox doesn't want to play for the Lakers

The LA Lakers are sixth in the Western Conference and have won four of their last five games.

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox is reportedly set to be on the move, and given his Klutch Sports ties, some fans think that the Lakers could be a potential landing spot.

Unfortunately for them, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Fox has no plans of playing for the Lakers.

“I'm told the Lakers are not part of that destination of choice for De'Aaron Fox potentially,” Charania said on Wednesday, via ESPN.

Fox has reportedly refused to sign a contract extension in Sacramento and he has a list of preferred destinations he wants to be traded to. However, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers will have to look somewhere else for reinforcements.

