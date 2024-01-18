"Laker that young man": Dejounte Murray trade whispers fly as fans lose sleep after hitting game-winner

The Dejounte Murray trade rumors have been rising since mid-December, and talks are only going to get louder as next month’s trade deadline is fast approaching. Most NBA observers believe that he is the Atlanta Hawks’ best and most valuable asset if they want to shake up the roster.

Murray drained a mid-range buzzer-beater on Wednesday to push the Hawks to a 106-104 win over the Orlando Magic. The victory improved Atlanta’s record to 16-23 for 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. The clutch performance only fueled interest in where the former All-Star could play by mid-February:

“Laker that young man”

After losing the Eastern Conference finals to the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks went out to pair Trae Young with another All-Star. Despite concerns about how they would fit in the same backcourt, the team traded for former San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray.

Atlanta gave up three first-round picks and another first-round pick swap to get the deal done. The hefty price hasn’t turned the team around as the Hawks have been eliminated in the first round in the past two postseasons.

With Young and Co. struggling again, several teams are reportedly sniffing at a potential Dejounte Murray trade. Recent reports about Atlanta making everyone available except “Ice Trae” and rising forward Jalen Johnson have not doused water on the rumors.

The Atlanta Hawks gave up a lot to get him, and they might try to recoup some of those assets before the February trade deadline.

Dejounte Murray Trade Package: What deal can LA Lakers and other suitors put together for star guard?

The LA Lakers are reportedly one of the teams that are looking to engage in Dejounte Murray trade talks with the Atlanta Hawks. LA’s only draft capital is a 2029 first-rounder. They have a 2024 or 2025 first-round pick but the New Orleans Pelicans own that pick swap. Until New Orleans decides which it is taking, that can’t be included in trade scenarios.

LA’s most likely bet to pry Murray from Atlanta will be to involve Austin Reaves plus a filler, which could be Max Christie. The LA Lakers, though, are reportedly unwilling to include “AR” in that trade discussion.

The former Spur may be the better two-way player than Reaves, but LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham loves his fit in his system. Atlanta surrendered several first-rounders to get Murray, which means the Hawks will not give him away without fair compensation.

The Brooklyn Nets could also be another team that is looking at a Dejounte Murray trade possibility. Brooklyn has a first-round pick but might be unwilling to give that up. Everyone on the roster, though, should be available.

The Nets could start with Nic Claxton and Dorian Finney-Smith to grease the talks. Both are solid defenders while Finney-Smith has been shooting 40.4% from deep. If the two can agree to a long-term deal with Atlanta, the Hawks might consider the trade package.

