Lakernation rejoices as Luka Doncic and Co. level series 1-1 - "Julius randle, a candle, or sandal, Lakers in 5"

Lakernation rejoices as Luka Doncic and Co. level series 1-1

By Atishay Jain
Modified Apr 23, 2025 05:16 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Lakernation rejoices as Luka Doncic and Co. level series 1-1

The LA Lakers responded to their Game 1 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a gritty 94-85 victory in Game 2 on Tuesday. The Purple and Gold rose to the challenge, matching the Timberwolves' physicality and delivering a suffocating defensive performance, maintaining a double-digit lead for most of the contest.

With Luka Doncic and company leveling the series at 1-1, Lakers fans were ecstatic, flooding social media with enthusiastic reactions to the much-needed win. Many supporters confidently predicted that JJ Redick's squad would carry this momentum forward and close out the series in five games.

"Julius randle, a candle, or sandal Lakers in 5," a fan commented.
"Lakers in 5 still alive," commented another fan.
"We all know that Luka Doncic loves playing in Minny's homecourt. GGs," a fan said.
"Once we play defense we are so much better overall," said another fan.
"Lakers in 5 is still on the table," a fan wrote.
"Ant Man Spider Man Iron man died from thanos hand.. Dont matter lakers in 5," wrote another fan.
Luka Doncic spearheaded the Lakers' offense, narrowly missing a triple-double by just one assist. He finished the game with 31 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and a block, shooting 9 of 20 from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-point range.

On the defensive end, it was LeBron James who set the tone for the Purple and Gold. Playing with relentless energy and leveraging his physicality, LeBron consistently pressured the Timberwolves, forcing them into difficult, contested shots throughout the game.

Los Angeles Lakers

More from Sportskeeda
