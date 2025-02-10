Lakers $2,463,946 lob threat claims Luka Doncic’s former team were enamored by him, says he always wanted to play with 25-year-old superstar

With the trade deadline come and gone, Luka Doncic being traded to the LA Lakers has still left most of the basketball world stunned. As the star guard prepares for his debut, one of his new teammates opened up on almost joining forces in the past.

Throughout his early career in the NBA, Doncic has thrived playing alongside athletic centers. He's gotten the most out of them with his high-level playmaking, especially those that are lob threats. Now with the Lakers, he'll look to have similar success with Jaxson Hayes.

As Luka Doncic begins integrating himself on the Lakers, Hayes touched on his new superstar teammate. He brought up how the Dallas Mavericks tried to trade for him in the past when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans. Hayes also admitted that Doncic is an NBA star he also dreamed of playing alongside.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When he was in Dallas and I was in New Orleans my first few years, they kept trying to trade for me," Hayes told ESPN. He was like, 'Do you remember when we couldn't trade for you?'

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

I was like, 'Do you remember what I told you after every game I played against you?' After every game I would be like, 'If you ever need a big, I would love to play with you.' Just because of the way he moves the ball."

Hayes is set to make a little over $2.4 million this season in the final year of his contract with the Lakers. The former No. 8 pick is currently averaging 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

Mavericks owner speaks for the first time since Luka Doncic trade

Over a week removed from the shocking blockbuster, the Luka Doncic trade is still viewed as one of the biggest trades in NBA history. Before he officially suits up for the LA Lakers, Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont broke his silence.

Since the Mavericks made the trade, there have been numerous reports citing a narrative that the franchise had concerns regarding Doncic's fitness. While speaking on the decision to part with the generational talent, Dumont indirectly added to that. He cited having the right dedication and focus as essential pieces to winning at the highest level.

"In my mind, the way teams win is by focus, by having the right character, by having the right culture, and having the right dedication to work as hard as possible to create a championship-winning outcome," Dumont told the Morning News. "And if you're not doing that, you're going to lose."

The notion that Luka Doncic didn't keep himself ready to compete physically and mentally continues to leave many in and around basketball baffled. For starters, he's played through injury on numerous occasions in the regular season and playoffs. On top of that, Doncic is less than a year removed from getting the Mavericks to the NBA Finals at the age of 25.

Seeing that they can't go back on it, the higher-ups within the Mavs organization continue to support the Luka Doncic trade. Only time will tell what side of history they wind up on for this massive gamble.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback