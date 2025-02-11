Lakers' $3,303,771 champion speaks out on getting traded along with Luka Doncic: "Who wants to trade for me?"

Luka Doncic was traded to the LA Lakers on February 1 in exchange for Anthony Davis. Packaged with Doncic was former Lakers champion, Markieff Morris. Markieff, who's signed to a one-year contract worth $3,303,771, opened up about his thoughts on getting traded back to the team he won a title with.

Similarly to everyone involved in the blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, Morris had no clue he was getting traded. He found the situation difficult because he didn't have time to prepare for it mentally and also didn't have time to let his family prepare.

"I got that call from the agent at 1 o'clock in the morning saying that I was traded man," Morris said. "When it first happened, I was in shock because obviously I haven't played in a couple of years. My first thing is 'Who the hell want me? Who wants to trade for me?'"

"I got a lot of stuff going on in Dallas," Morris continued. "It hurt my heart man. ... My years in Dallas, I loved everything about it. I just wish it happened a little different. I wish I would've known before. I wish I would've been able to set my mind being traded, been able to set my family on being traded."

Luka Doncic set to make debut against Utah Jazz

The wait is finally over as Luka Doncic is making his return to the hardwood after suffering from a calf injury. However, this time around, Doncic will be suiting up for the LA Lakers. While Dallas Mavericks fans still can't believe that their poster boy was sent away, Lakers fans are looking forward to Luka's debut wearing the colors purple and gold.

Luka Doncic was scheduled to make his debut earlier, however, the medical team wanted to proceed with caution. Due to these factors, his debut was moved to Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.

A video uploaded by Gatorade showcasing Luka's number 77 replacing the two 'Ls' on the Hollywood sign is going viral on social media.

It's clear that everyone is anticipating Doncic's first game as a Laker. Not only is everyone intrigued by his first appearance, but many are also curious to see if the tandem of LeBron James and Doncic would work.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James have similar playing styles. They are both ball-dominant players who love to set up their teammates while taking over on offense when necessary. With that in mind, some believe that the formula might not work. However, everything remains to be seen for now.

