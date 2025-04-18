Lakers' $33,000,000 guard makes feelings clear on LA's playoff approach 

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the NBA playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference, and guard Gabe Vincent has made it known that the Lakers are focused on every detail of the game.

Ad

The Lakers will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs and will have the first chance to protect their home court when the playoffs begin on Saturday.

Vincent spoke to reporters on the mindset and the approach the team is taking into the playoffs. He said the postseason are much different than the regular season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Often times in the NBA it's always another game. You got 82 games and your team might get blowned out on the front night of a back-to-back and blowout another team on the second night and kind of rub it off," Vincent said via SportsNet. "You don't get to do that in the playoffs."

He said the playoffs are about the first team to win 16 games to claim the NBA title.

Ad

The Lakers won their last championship in 2020 when Lebron James and Anthony Davis led Los Angeles through a grueling schedule of playing in the bubble due to the pandemic.

"Every possession matters," Vincent added. "It comes down to a loose ball, a free throw, a missed call or no call. Whatever the case may be. Everything matters. Everything's important."

Heading into the long-awaited playoffs, the Lakers are not only refining their mindset and approach, but they are also understanding experiences and discussing how to deal with the ups and downs of a playoff series.

Ad

Vincent believes defensive and offensive communication is developed through repetition and understanding roles

Through the heat of a game, the crowd plays a massive role in helping or interfering with the focus and momentum of a team. The crowd can disrupt the communication between players and cause unwanted turnovers or even bad shot attempts.

Vincent said in the same interview that communication on the court comes down to preparation. He said a player should know their assignment and what could potentially happen or be called.

Ad

"That's the big part of your preparation and your commuunication and we all like to call it chemistry. I know what I'm supposed to do in a situation," Vincent said. "I know what you should be saying and if you're looking and hearing for those words you'll probably be able to hear them amongst the crowd and amongst the noise."

Ad

Gabe Vincent has come off the bench for the Lakers this season and has proven to be a vital piece in the rotation with nearly 21 minutes per game. He has averaged just 6.4 ppg, but has shown to be a defensive asset to the team.

To remain successful against a valiant opponent in the Timberwolves, the Lakers will have to key in on the details.

"We just have to be adament about it," Vincent said. "Be very detailed and vocal and be looking to receive the communication as well as sending it."

Ad

Vincent calls Crypto.com Arena one of the best arenas in the world

There's no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most popular and most winningness franchises in professional sports, but according to the Lakers guard, they also play in one of the best arenas in the league.

With the impact of the fans and their ability to raise the volume in the arena, Crypto.com Arena is also one of the hardest arenas to play in for both opponents and the home team.

Ad

"It depends on the arena on the situation," Vincent said. "Some arenas aare louder than others. Obviously, Crypto is one of the best arenas in the world. It'll be loud in there, it'll be rocking."

They begin their journey to another NBA title on Saturday night against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More