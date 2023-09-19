Lakers' $48,000,000 wing compares dreadful task of chasing Steph Curry in playoff game to running "3 miles" 

Chasing Steph Curry for an entire game is certainly a tough challenge. The four-time NBA champion's physical condition has been elite, while his quick shooting release makes it very difficult for opponents to guard him.

Jarred Vanderbilt found out about that first-hand during the 2023 Western Conference semi-finals between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Lakers.

Vanderbilt, who is on a $48 million contract with the Lakers, had the task of chasing Steph Curry all over the floor in the series and did pretty well.

He admitted on the "Run Your Race" podcast that guarding the All-Star guard was exhausting:

"Ran like three miles that game. ... You know Steph just nonstop moving. It’s a tough task being the guy that has to chase somebody around all game."

Heading into the series, the Lakers knew they would need a collective effort to contain Steph Curry and take the upper hand. The 17-time NBA champions had a lot of great defenders on their roster to try to stop Curry, with Jarred Vanderbilt as the primary option.

"He’s a hell of a player. He’s even more dangerous without the ball. One second you think you can relax and give it up. That is when you have to lock in the most," Vanderbilt said after Game 1 at Chase Center.

"He’s a tough cover. We have a lot of bodies to throw at him. Starting with me, Dennis, I think everyone did a great job of chasing him around kind of wearing him down and making it hard for him."

Vanderbilt's defense of Curry was one of the keys for the Lakers, who went on to close out the series in six games and advance to the Western Conference Finals. But, what numbers did Steph Curry have in the series?

How did Steph Curry fair against the Lakers in the 2023 conference semis?

Steph Curry and the Warriors were coming off an intense seven-game series vs. the Sacramento Kings in the opening round of the playoffs. There, Curry had averages of 33.7 points and almost five made threes (4.9) per game.

The Lakers wanted to stop him by forcing him to pass the ball or try to score from inside the arc. Thus, Vanderbilt was chasing him everywhere to prevent him from shooting from the perimeter.

"I watched a lot of film. I’ve guarded him before, just not in the playoffs. Just locked down and just trusted the game plan. Anytime he’s inside the 3-point line it’s a win for us. Just get him off the [3-point] line and make him drive to take a couple layups," Vanderbilt said after Game 1 victory, via Spears.

"I focus on him. He’s obviously the most dangerous on the court, especially when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, the way he moves and cuts and coming off screens. The biggest thing was stopping him, limiting him."

Steph Curry recorded 27 points, on 10 out of 24 shooting from the field, and 6 from 13 from beyond the arc in Game 1. He was limited to 20 points, on just 7 of 12 shooting and 3 of 5 from three in Game 2. In Game 3, he scored 23 points, with just four made threes (4 from 10). He went 9 from 21 overall.

In Game 4, he erupted for 42 points but missed 18 shots (12/30), including 11 threes (3 from 14). In Game 5, he posted 27 points, but again his three-point shooting was poor (3 out of 11, 12 from 24 overall). In the final game of the series, he scored 32 points, but didn't shoot well again (11 out of 28 overall, 4 from 14 from three).

Overall, Steph Curry had averages of 26.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 7.5 apg, with the Warriors failing to defend their title and getting eliminated.