Lakers’ Anthony Davis dons ‘3’ necklace and $38,690 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ahead of Lakers-Mavs showdown

LA Lakers star Anthony Davis is no stranger to headlines. Known for his exceptional skills on the court, Davis also has a keen eye for fashion and luxury, which was on full display ahead of the Lakers' clash with the Dallas Mavericks, where he wore in a Louis Vuitton Pullover perfectly matched with black jeans.

To complement his style, he was wearing a '3' necklace and a $38,690 Rolex Cosmograph Daytona. However, the number three holds a special significance for Davis.

Anthony Davis donning the latest look (via Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The number 23 has been lucky for Anthony Davis. It accompanied him through his high school years, his National Championship at the University of Kentucky, and his selection by the New Orleans Hornets in the 2012 NBA draft.

However, due to multiple financial issues, Nike did not allow him to continue with No. 23. Thus, began Davis's new journey with the LA Lakers, wearing No. 3.

Anthony Davis' jewelry collection

Anthony Davis' jewelry collection is as impressive as his performances, featuring pieces that are not only luxurious but also hold significant meaning for him.

One of the standout pieces in Davis's collection is the all-black ceramic version of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak with a tourbillon. This iconic watch, of which only 100 pieces were made, is a symbol of Davis's stardom and the role he's been tagged with since his time in New Orleans.

Another notable piece is the flashy Rolex, nicknamed the "Eye of the Tiger", which features rivulets of diamonds running across the dial. This watch, released as one of the Crown’s super-secret Daytona drops in 2019, quickly earned its nickname due to its striped piece with gleaming subdials.

Davis's jewelry collection is a testament to his success, both on and off the court. Each piece, whether it's the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak or the Rolex Daytona "Eye of the Tiger," reflects his journey, achievements, and personal style.

As he continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his performances, his off-court style, represented by his impressive jewelry collection, also continues to turn heads.