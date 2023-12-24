Lakers Anthony Davis rocks a stylish $1,438 Prada bag while arriving ahead for the Thunder matchup

Anthony Davis asserted, after the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, that the encounter against the OKC Thunder is a “must-win” game. The LA Lakers have lost their four games and will be hoping to snap out of their offensive woes. They are also 5-11 on the road and will be taking on a team that is 10-4 in Oklahoma.

LeBron James didn’t play against the Timberwolves so it was Davis who had to carry the Lakers. The big man finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He’ll be looking to bring the same form against Chet Holmgren on Saturday.

Heading into the game against the Thunder, Davis was spotted sporting a $1,438 Prada bag. The gray accessory stood out in contrast to his blue, black and white theme. He had a bonnet, hoodie and Air Jordan 1 high that brought out a sleek, athletic look.

Anthony Davis arrives at Paycom Center for Saturday night's game between the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder.

AD was businesslike as he walked into Paycom Arena. A loss by the LA Lakers will extend their losing streak to five and improve the Thunder’s winning run to four games.

Anthony Davis and the LA Lakers are looking to even the season series against the OKC Thunder

Anthony Davis and the injury-riddled LA Lakers lost to the OKC Thunder in their first meeting on Dec. 1. The Lakers didn’t have Cam Reddish (groin), Rui Hachimura (nasal fracture), Jaxson Hayes (elbow), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Gabe Vincent (knee). AD and LeBron James played well but had too much to overcome.

Oklahoma was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 33 points, seven assists, four rebounds and one steal. Chet Holmgren, in his first game against Davis, finished with 18 points, five rebounds, two steals and one block.

On Saturday, the LA Lakers have everyone available except Gabe Vincent. The Lakers are healthier this time but they still need to figure out their inept offense. LA has a 111.6 offensive rating, which is 24th in the NBA. The Washington Wizards (112.4), who have a 5-23 record, are more efficient than them on offense.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is 7th in offensive rating (118.0) and has the fourth-best defense. Anthony Davis, LeBron James and the Lakers will have a tall task ahead in trying to level the season series.