Lakers' Austin Reaves has "black man and Justin Bieber" energy, as per Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce 

Lakers' rising star Austin Reaves received flowers from Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for his remarkable ascension as LA's third star. The 2008 championship-winning co-stars expressed their impression of Reaves during the latest episode of the "KG Certified" podcast released on Friday, comparing him to multiple personalities.
Garnett initially said Reaves has "black man" like energy, while Pierce compared him to a four-time NBA champion and multiple NFL stars.
"He like a new Klay Thompson," Pierce said. "With more playmaking ... his swag is through the roof."
"Austin Reaves out here playing with black man energy," Garnett added.
Pierce then compared Reaves to pop star Justin Bieber before he and Garnett presented NFL comparisons.
"He like the Justin Bieber of the league, like for real," Pierce said.
After Garnett said Reaves reminds him of Cooper Kupp, Pierce responded by namedropping Travis Kelce and Baker Mayfield. The former Celtics duo also joked that Reaves "hotboxes" after games in a Tesla.
Putting the jokes aside, Kevin Garnett claimed that Austin Reaves should have a crack at the Most Improved Player of the Year award alongside Cade Cunningham. He believes the Lakers' fourth-year guard's ascension warrants it. Reaves has emerged as a certified third star on the team all season.
He's averaging career highs across the board, tallying 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals. Over the Lakers' past 15 games, Reaves has averaged 24.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 5.0 apg, playing 14 times.
He's commanding almost the same gravity that his All-NBA caliber teammates, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, have in this stretch, giving the Lakers' offense a dynamic edge heading into the playoffs as a top-six seed.
