Lakers' Austin Reaves has "black man and Justin Bieber" energy, as per Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce 

Lakers' rising star Austin Reaves received flowers from Celtics legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce for his remarkable ascension as LA's third star. The 2008 championship-winning co-stars expressed their impression of Reaves during the latest episode of the "KG Certified" podcast released on Friday, comparing him to multiple personalities.

Ad

Garnett initially said Reaves has "black man" like energy, while Pierce compared him to a four-time NBA champion and multiple NFL stars.

"He like a new Klay Thompson," Pierce said. "With more playmaking ... his swag is through the roof."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Austin Reaves out here playing with black man energy," Garnett added.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Pierce then compared Reaves to pop star Justin Bieber before he and Garnett presented NFL comparisons.

Ad

Trending

"He like the Justin Bieber of the league, like for real," Pierce said.

(20:30 onwards)

Ad

After Garnett said Reaves reminds him of Cooper Kupp, Pierce responded by namedropping Travis Kelce and Baker Mayfield. The former Celtics duo also joked that Reaves "hotboxes" after games in a Tesla.

Putting the jokes aside, Kevin Garnett claimed that Austin Reaves should have a crack at the Most Improved Player of the Year award alongside Cade Cunningham. He believes the Lakers' fourth-year guard's ascension warrants it. Reaves has emerged as a certified third star on the team all season.

Ad

He's averaging career highs across the board, tallying 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals. Over the Lakers' past 15 games, Reaves has averaged 24.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 5.0 apg, playing 14 times.

He's commanding almost the same gravity that his All-NBA caliber teammates, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, have in this stretch, giving the Lakers' offense a dynamic edge heading into the playoffs as a top-six seed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More