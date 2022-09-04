“What is Lakers basketball without Magic Johnson?” - An emotional Jeanie Buss revisits Magic Johnson's retirement after he tested positive for HIV 

The LA Lakers organization went through one of the most saddening days in franchise history when former superstar Magic Johnson announced he had HIV. On November 7, 1991, the three-time NBA MVP retired abruptly because of contracting the deadly virus.

In the fourth episode of Hulu's ten-part docuseries, "Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers," Jeanie Buss revisited her thoughts on Johnson's retirement press conference, saying:

"How are we gonna go on? How are we gonna have a game? How are we gonna play basketball, you know, without Magic on the court? What's it gonna be like? What is Lakers basketball without Magic Johnson?"

Magic Johnson was integral to the LA Lakers' playing style during their 'Showtime' era in 1980s. Johnson's vision and ability to set up his teammates in transition made the Lakers exciting to watch, and added a lot to their end-to-end game and high-tempo basketball.

Johnson was in the prime of his career when he retired at 32. He was arguably the best player on the Lakers and their leader as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had retired two seasons ago.

Magic Johnson defeated AIDS and made his comeback on the court

HIV was initially believed to be a deadly disease due to lack of public awareness and research. Magic Johnson himself admitted his uncertainty as to whether he was going to live or not.

However, with the advanced treatment he received after contracting the disease, the 3x NBA MVP managed to stay healthy.

Johnson didn't take long to return to on-court action. A testament to his public appeal came in 1991, when he was voted an All-Star by fans despite stepping away from the court that season.

Although fellow All-Stars raised questions over his inclusion, Johnson played in that year's All-Star contest, making a dominant return, dropping 25 points and nine assists in 29 minutes, leading the West to a 153-113 win over the East. He also won the All-Star game MVP award that year.

Magic Johnson also made an appearance for the 1992 'Dream Team,' formed to get the Americans back on top in the Olympic basketball after years of disappointing results. He won the gold medal during that tournament.

Johnson didn't return to the NBA as a player until the 1995-96 season. He played 32 games in his comeback year, averaging 14.6 points and 6.9 assists as a forward, leading the Lakers to the fourth-best record in the West.

Johnson has worked as an HIV/Aids prevention activist since contracting the disease and continues to work towards helping people combat the disease and spreading awareness.

