"Lakers can cure cancer ATP" - NBA fans erupt over Ja Morant returning from injury to face off against LeBron James & Co. 

The LA Lakers rebounded with their second win over their last three games on Saturday night, taking down the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis was looking to rebound following a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday with the return of superstar point guard, Ja Morant.

Morant was activated for Saturday night's matchup versus LA after missing each of the last six games with a strained hamstring.

Fans reacted to news of Morant's status in the comments of the X post announcing his return.

"Not so breaking news anymore," one fan commented. "We all knew this was going to happen."

"I believe the Lakers can cure Stage 4 Cancer (at this point)," another fan added.

"Everyone suits up to play us," a third fan shared.

Fans mentioned opposing stars returning for big games versus LA for much of the season. Others labeled the matchup a 'Game 7' contest.

"He's back for Game 7," one fan joked.

"Every game got to be a Game 7," another fan posted in agreement.

"Ja's Game 7," a third fan commented.

Lakers HC JJ Redick touches on injured players returning versus LA

For much of the season, players have targeted the Lakers matchup to make a return from injury. Out of curiosity, LA's head coach, JJ Redick, sought out the number of players to make their return versus the Lakers this season.

Redick discussed LA's analytic department's findings prior to the team's win over the Grizzlies on Saturday.

"I think it's like 86 percent of (opposing team's) payroll has been available to (play against us) this year, which is by far No. 1 in the league," Redick pointed out ahead of the game.

Despite Morant's return, LA notched a 134-127 victory over the Grizzlies, fueled by performances from LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. Reaves led all scorers with 31 points on 8-of-16 shooting, connecting on five of his eight 3-point attempts.

James and Doncic combined for 54 points, 17 assists and 14 rebounds between the pair, helping lead LA to their 45th win of the season.

