Lakers coach JJ Redick almost loses his voice cussing out Luka Doncic and others - " Jesus f**king Christ"

Lakers coach JJ Redick was red hot during the Timberwolves-Lakers Game 2 as he lashed out at Luka Doncic and Co. before an out-of-bounds play. As Doncic stood on the sideline to inbound the ball, the players on the court seemingly took time to adjust and get organized for a set play. As the players walked around in confusion, Redick furiously called for a timeout and cursed out his players.
"Time out. What the fuck is going on. Time out. Jesus fucking Christ, the fuck are you guys doing. Come on!"
Redick's frustrations seemingly mounted after the Lakers' 22-point lead was cut to half four minutes into the third quarter. LA struggled on both ends at that point. Most of it was the team's lack of organization.
Nevertheless, Redick and the Lakers kept the focus locked in for the rest of the game and secured a 94-85 win to tie the series 1-1 before heading to Minnesota for Game 3.
After Redick's callout, the team went on a run to extend its lead back to 20 before the fourth quarter began. The rookie coach spoke about the incident in the post-game availability, saying:
"Not frustration, just coaching. I think when we were organized in the right spots, we ran some good stuff. And frankly, I thought we missed some open 3s. AR [Austin Reaves] got some great looks ... So I mean, other than just a couple, you know, disorganized plays, you know, we played good offense tonight."
The Lakers only had 94 points and six 3-pointers, but most of their misses were from long range. They had a few miscues on shots closer to the rim, but the elite defense allowed them to make those mistakes.
