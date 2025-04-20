Lakers coach JJ Redick blames 2 things after massive upset against Anthony Edwards and Co. in Game 1

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick's playoff debut didn't go as planned, with the Minnesota Timberwolves getting the massive upset win in Game 1. Redick pointed out two things to blame for the Lakers' 117-95 loss to the Timberwolves in their first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Redick was asked about what happened to the Lakers as they suffered a disappointing loss. He explained that his team looked like they weren't physically ready for the game. He added that LeBron James should have been involved more in their offense early.

"I'm not sure physically we were ready, if that makes sense," Redick said.

He added:

"Probably gotta do a better job in mixing in some off-ball action for LeBron."

LeBron James was held scoreless in the first quarter, which was a first for "The King" in the NBA playoffs. Nevertheless, James finished with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks. He went 8-for-18 from the field, but the Minnesota Timberwolves were ready for them.

The Timberwolves let Luka Doncic loose, scoring 37 points. But they limited the rest of the Lakers, including James and Austin Reaves, to having subpar games. There were no other players for the purple and gold to reach double figures in scoring.

JJ Redick will need to get his players ready for Game 2 of the series on Tuesday, still at Crypto.com Arena. It's a must-win game that could make or break the Lakers' season.

Magic Johnson critical of JJ Redick and Lakers after Game 1 loss

Magic Johnson critical of JJ Redick and Lakers after Game 1 loss. (Photo: IMAGN)

LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was very critical of the team's bad performance in Game 1. Johnson called it one of the team's worst outings of the season, citing their effort as "flat" and pointing out the lack of energy and sense of urgency in treating it like any other game.

Johnson also blamed coach JJ Redick for the loss for not doing a good job in Game 1. He liked what Redick did in the regular season, but the playoffs are different. He would have wanted to see Redick make some adjustments as the Lakers just "stood around" on offense and played isolation basketball.

While the Lakers' effort and coaching can be the reason for the defeat, Johnson praised the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hall of Famer believes the Timberwolves are a good matchup against the purple and gold, especially Naz Reid, who had 23 points in Game 1.

Johnson also liked what he saw from Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels defensively, making LeBron James scoreless in the first quarter.

