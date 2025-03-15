  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • Lakers coach JJ Redick makes massive announcement on LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and 7-foot center's injury return

Lakers coach JJ Redick makes massive announcement on LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and 7-foot center's injury return

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 15, 2025 01:50 GMT
Lakers coach JJ Redick makes massive announcement on LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and 7-foot center
Lakers coach JJ Redick makes massive announcement on LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and 7-foot center's injury return (Image Source: Getty, IMAGN)

Lakers coach JJ Redick dropped a massive announcement on LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and 7-foot center Jaxson Hayes' injury returns. James has been out since Saturday with a groin strain, Hachimura hasn't played since Feb. 27 with a left knee injury, and Hayes hasn't played since Mar. 6 with a right knee contusion.

Ad

Ahead of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, in which the Lakers played without these three players on top of Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent's absences, coach JJ Redick announced James, Hayes and Hachimura's potential return timelines.

"They're very close to returning," Redick said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Lakers return home on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, playing on the front end of another back-to-back. They face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

They could also return against the Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday or the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी