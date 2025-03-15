Lakers coach JJ Redick makes massive announcement on LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and 7-foot center's injury return

Lakers coach JJ Redick dropped a massive announcement on LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and 7-foot center Jaxson Hayes' injury returns. James has been out since Saturday with a groin strain, Hachimura hasn't played since Feb. 27 with a left knee injury, and Hayes hasn't played since Mar. 6 with a right knee contusion.

Ahead of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets, in which the Lakers played without these three players on top of Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent's absences, coach JJ Redick announced James, Hayes and Hachimura's potential return timelines.

"They're very close to returning," Redick said.

The Lakers return home on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, playing on the front end of another back-to-back. They face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

They could also return against the Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday or the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

