Lakers coach JJ Redick provides significant update on Rui Hachimura’s face injury 

Lakers forward Rui Hachimura took a shot to the face in Game 2 of Los Angeles' first round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hachimura was able to finish the game for the Lakers, but fans were concerned about his status as the series shifts to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4. Luckily, Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided some good news on his condition.

Redick told The Athletic's Lakers beat writer Jovan Buha and other reporters on Thursday that Hachimura is "fine", but that the 6-foot-8 forward could wear a mask in Game 3 for a "little bit". Hachimura played in a mask after getting hurt in Game 2 without it affecting his ability too much, so there isn't much concern surrounding his ability to contribute as the series continues.

Hachimura has been a key piece of the Lakers' defense throughout the season, providing Redick a versatile skillset that can be used against a variety of offensive talent. He is also the best three-point shooter on the Lakers' roster, making him an integral piece to their playoff rotation as they look to make a deep postseason run.

Hachimura's injury update gives Lakers fans hope as they look for their team to regain home court advantage against the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards and Co. stole Game 1 at Crypto.com Arena, and Minnesota has shown that they aren't to be taken lightly by the stars of Los Angeles.

What would the Lakers miss without Rui Hachimura on the floor?

While Rui Hachimura's situation seems to be minor and trending in the right direction, there is always a chance that he reinjures his face in what has been a chippy, physical series so far. If he does take another hit to the face, Redick could decide to keep him out for an extended period of time and potentially sit him for a game if things got really severe.

Not having Hachimura on the floor puts a lot more defensive responsibility on LeBron James and Dorian Finney-Smith's plates as the series goes on. Hachimura has been taking on the defensive assignment against Julius Randle in the first two games of the first round matchup, with LeBron James checking the former All-Star forward in small-ball lineups.

Offensively, Los Angeles doesn't rely on Rui Hachimura to create for himself as much as they do depend on him to set good screens and make his open three-pointers. Hachimura has shot over 40% from three for the past two seasons and is no stranger to the playoffs, making him one of the most important role players in the postseason.

Not having Rui Hachimura on the floor isn't the end of the world for Los Angeles, but they are much better with him than without.

