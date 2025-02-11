Lakers coach JJ Redick reveals real reason behind $17,000,000 forward starting over Dorian Finney-Smith with Luka Doncic 

Despite public demand, coach JJ Redick won't start Dorian Finney-Smith over Rui Hachimura as Luka Doncic makes his Lakers debut. The Lakers have glaring defensive holes in their lineup, including Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

None of the players are viable options at the point of attack, nor can they limit the bigger wings. Redick still went ahead with choosing Hachimura over Finney-Smith for one key reason after contemplating that decision.

"There was a lot of thought around Doe [Finney-Smith]," Redick told reporters before Monday's game. "But frankly, the way he plays doesn't change whether he comes off the bench or starts and Rui has been fantastic all season long."

Redick's comments suggest he doesn't want to disrupt Rui Hachimura's rhythm as a starter. A change in role potentially impacts the Japanese forward more than Dorian Finney-Smith, who has been heavily impactful in all kinds of roles for the Lakers since joining the team in December via trade.

Hachimura has averaged 13.0 points and 5.2 rebounds, shooting a Lakers career-high 42.7% from 3. Meanwhile, Finney-Smith has averaged 6.9 ppg and 2.9 rpg, shooting 39.3% in a Lakers uniform. He has started five out of 16 times, playing 25.1 minutes per game.

JJ Redick hasn't hesitated to tweak lineups if he sees something isn't working. It is likely that he might eventually replace Hachimura if the defense is not sharp. It has been one of the key reasons behind the Lakers' successful season.

