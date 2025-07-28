  • home icon
  • Lakers' Deandre Ayton accused of stranding IG model after she allegedly "won't have sex with him"

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 28, 2025 12:23 GMT
Lakers' Deandre Ayton accused of stranding IG model after she allegedly "won't have sex with him" (Credits: Getty and @caribbeancurlss Instagram)

LA Lakers center Deandre Ayton is under fire on social media after Instagram model, @caribbeancurlss, uploaded an Instagram story on Sunday. She tagged the Lakers star and claimed that he allegedly left her in the middle of nowhere because she “won’t have sex with him.”

“@deandreayton security left me outside in the middle of nowhere in Turks of caicos bc I won’t have sex with him.”
The IG model’s Instagram story has since been deleted. The Lakers center is yet to comment on the situation.

Deandre Ayton reached a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of free agency and signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Lakers. He recorded 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds through 40 games for Portland last season.

The Phoenix Suns selected Ayton with the No. 1 pick of the 2018 draft. He made 303 appearances for them, averaging 16.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Ayton reached the 2021 NBA Finals next to Devin Booker and Chris Paul, where they lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks. Now playing next to Luka Doncic and LeBron James, Ayton will look to make another title run in LA.

The Portland Trail Blazers reportedly grew tired of Deandre Ayton’s behavior

The Trail Blazers' decision to buy out Deandre Ayton’s contract came after the team allegedly grew tired of his conduct. As reported by "The Athletic," a team source said that the NBA star was frequently late for team flights and practices, and would sometimes skip injury rehabilitation appointments, resulting in delays in his recovery.

The team source also told The Athletic that the former No. 1 pick would throw “tantrums” in the locker room after being sidelined. Ayton only played 95 games for Portland, averaging 15.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

There were also reports suggesting that the Suns had similar issues with Ayton and questioned him for his alleged "lack of effort." Heading into his eighth season in the NBA, Ayton is on his third different team and has a new lease on his career.

If his time in LA comes to an end, similar to how it did with the Suns and the Trail Blazers, it could have catastrophic outcomes for Ayton's future in the league.

