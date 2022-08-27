“Lakers are due for a play-in championship parade” - NBA analyst believes Patrick Beverley makes the Lakers better, says him and LeBron would jump on the table together

The LA Lakers have acquired Patrick Beverley through a trade that sent Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz. In the aftermath, NBA analyst Tim MacMahon made a tongue-in-cheek remark that Beverley would lead the Lakers to a play-in championship parade.

The Lakers have been in pursuit of Kyrie Irving since the start of the offseason, but with the Brooklyn Nets choosing to run it back, that ship might have sailed. Nonetheless, they are focused on building a team that can contend for the title.

However, not many believe Beverley's acquisition will propel the Lakers in that direction. One such person is MacMahon.

On "The Hoop Collective" podcast, the panel discussed several topics in the NBA, including the Lakers' new acquisition. MacMahon agrees that Beverley is a tone-setter, and maybe the Lakers need that.

"I like the addition of Pat Bev for the Lakers. He's a total maniac, but that team could use a total maniac and he does set a tone. Pat Bev is certainly excellent at patting himself on the back very loudly and demonstratively but he's right when he goes to teams, they get better. When he goes to teams, they make the playoffs.

"When he goes to teams, in Minnesota, which couldn't sniff the playoffs, they have a play-in championship parade, scorers table, come on, baby. The Lakers are due for a play-in championship parade. They weren't able to get in there last year so they win the play-in this year, Pat Bev's gonna jump on that table, I bet you LeBron will be right next to him.

"I think LeBron would really appreciate a play-in championship at this point."

Beverley played a significant role in the Minnesota Timberwolves participating in the 2022 playoffs. But he was one of the pieces used in the blockbuster Rudy Gobert deal before the Lakers swooped him out of the Jazz.

Does Patrick Beverley make the LA Lakers championship contenders?

Patrick Beverley drives to the basket while Ja Morant defends

Patrick Beverley will undoubtedly have an impact anywhere he goes. As MacMahon rightly said, he has made every team he has played on better.

The question, however, is whether he can help with the Lakers' championship aspirations, despite bringing something unique to the table.

Meanwhile, one key area the Lakers will appreciate about his presence is his defensive activity. The three-time All-Defensive player brings a certain edge to the perimeter, one that no player on the Lakers roster brings.

Beverley has also said his offensive game is underrated. While he will not be the go-to guy to knock down shots, he has a decent percentage from beyond the arc.

In his career, he has shot 37.8% from beyond the arc. Last season, he shot a career-low 34.3% from deep on 4.2 attempts per game.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers utilize Patrick Beverley. Nonetheless, it is evident that they are looking to improve their depth and shore up both ends of the floor.

