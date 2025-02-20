"Lakers should not have failed him" - Mark Williams' agent gets 100% real on Hornet star's rescinded trade

At the trade deadline, Mark Williams looked to be beginning a new chapter of his career with the LA Lakers. Weeks removed from the deal with the Charlotte Hornets being reveresed, his representaiton has given a statement on the matter.

With Anthony Davis being moved to the Dallas Mavericks in the Luka Doncic trade, the Lakers found themselves in need of depth in frontcourt. This led to them executing a trade with the Hornets for Williams. Rookie Dalton Knecht and a first-round pick were key pieces of the return package, before the deal was shockingly voided.

Following a failed physical that showed injury concerns, the Lakers decided to reverse the Mark Williams trade. On Thursday afternoon, Williams' agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Management put out an official statement on the deal falling through. He stated that multiple doctors have confirmed his client should not have failed his physical with LA.

"The overwhelming sentiment, after conferring with multiple, nationally recognized doctors, is that the Los Angeles Lakers should not have failed Mark Williams on his physical.

Mark was ready and able to play for them and should have been given that opportunity."

Injuries have been a conern for Williams since entering the NBA back in 2022. Over the past three years, he's appeared in only 86 games. The young center is in the midst of his best season with the Hornets, posting averages of 15.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Mark Williams speaks on trade with LA Lakers falling through

In an awakrd turn of events, Mark Williams had to face off against the LA Lakers shortly after they voided his trade. Following the matchup, the young center reflected on how he feels following this series of events.

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Charlotte Hornets managed to get some revenge on the Lakers Wednesday night. Led by strong performances from LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, they secured a 100-97 victory on the road. As for Williams. he recorded 10 points and nine rebounds against his almost new team.

While speaking with the media after Wednesday's win, Mark Williams opened up on the trade being agreed upon and then falling through. He, like his agent, didn't think that he failed his physical.

"I didn't think I had failed my physical," Williams said. "That didn't even cross my mind."

"Can't write it any other way? NBA script. It's just what it is."

While Williams was able to be on the winning side in the matchup with the Lakers, not everything went his way. In the midst of the game, he found himself on the wrong end up a big dunk from LeBron James.

With this whole ordeal behind him now, Williams can continue to focus on developing as a member of the Hornets' young core.

