"Lakers fan try not to be delulu challenge": NBA Twitter roast Lakers nation after unbelievable Vanderbilt-Giannis comparison

LA Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt was recently compared to Giannis Antetokounmpo by a fan on social media. While the two have similar physical structures, their playstyle and efficiency on the court are far from each other. Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA's best players today while Vanderbilt is only a role player who's been struggling to provide solid performances.

One Lakers fan recently claimed on X that Vanderbilt would be a beast in the league if he realized that he was built like Giannis Antetokounmpo. But other fans on social media are roasting the seemingly farfetched claim.

"Lakers fan try not to be delulu challenge: impossible."

"who does Vanderbilt remind you of though? reminds me more of a little Howard."

"Giannis is 6'11 255 lbs. Jared is 6'8."

"He’s got the build but not the skill, hope he can develop some type of Giannis or Bron offense."

"Hes literally not built like giannis tho. Giannis has way more muscle mass than vando."

"He’s like 2-3 inches shorter, way weaker and way less athletic."

"He sucks bro is flopping all over the place tryna make a impact 😂 ."

"No need to post this n potentially wake him up."

Should the Lakers switch up their roster again?

The LA Lakers have found themselves in the same situation they were in a season ago. Last year, after playing 40 regular season games, LA had a 19-21 record. This year, it's the same story as they are 19-21 and 11th in the Western Conference.

Despite finding success in the newly established NBA In-Season Tournament, the Purple and Gold have been unable to back up their championship victory. Since winning the tournament, they've gone 5-12 and have made their title win seem meaningless to basketball fans.

With that in mind, one can't help but ask what the team's problem is. Many blamed Lakers coach Darvin Ham for making questionable rotations. However, the players are also partly to blame.

Guys like D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt are some players LA should consider trading away. The two were initially awarded contract extensions for their solid performances last season. However, they haven't put up the same numbers and efficiency this year. Getting rid of them for more valuable players could help the team get out of the rut they once again found themselves stuck in.