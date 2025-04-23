Lakers fans blast Wolves forwards for questionable acts against Luka Doncic and LeBron James: "McDaniels and Randle need mental help"

Game 2 between the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves proved to be another intense, physical showdown. After struggling to match Minnesota's physicality in Game 1, LeBron James and company came prepared in Game 2, embracing the contact and using their strength to assert control on both ends of the court.

Tensions ran high throughout the game, particularly in the fourth quarter when things got noticeably chippy. Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle found themselves at the center of controversy with actions that quickly drew fan attention. McDaniels appeared to trip Luka Doncic after a play, but the referees chose not to call a foul, leaving Doncic visibly frustrated.

Moments later, Randle drove to the basket for a layup but caught LeBron James in the face with a slap during the play. This time, the referee was quick to react, calling an offensive foul on Randle.

Lakers fans were outraged by the Timberwolves forwards' antics, taking to social media to criticize McDaniels and Randle for their questionable conduct toward the Lakers' star players.

"Trying to injure players is disgusting. McDaniel and Randle need mental help," a fan commented.

"Unbelievably dirty man. If they suspend/fine draymond for that, so the same should be for him. God Bless, Jesus Loves you," commented another fan.

"Yeah this was some loser shit along with Randle very clear intentionality hitting LeBron in the face. Wolves were on some bitch shit tonight," a fan wrote.

"It was on purpose. They are always trying to hurt him. Just like Randle last game with bringing up the knee," wrote another fan.

"The whole timberwolves team is dirty," a fan said.

"No review for a hostile act NBA refs are so bad," said another fan.

The Lakers successfully leveled the series at 1-1 after reclaiming momentum despite surrendering home-court advantage in Game 1. The series now shifts to Minnesota for the next two matchups, with Game 3 set for Friday. Given the intensity so far, fans can expect the same level of physicality to continue throughout the remainder of this hard-fought series.

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More