Lakers fans call Austin Reaves best ‘white’ NBA player after Bucks beatdown

Austin Reaves had another "I'm him" moment as he led the Lakers to a massive comeback win over the Bucks on the road in Tuesday's double-overtime thriller. The Lakers shocked Milwaukee 128-124 despite trailing 19 points in the first half. LA was also without LeBron James, which made the win and Reaves' performance even more impressive.

The third-year guard finished the game with his second career triple-double, tallying 29 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists on 50.0% shooting, including 4 of 11 on 3s and 5 of 6 on free throw attempts. Reaves also had two blocks, one against Damian Lillard and the other against Khris Middleton.

With Reaves producing another monumental effort, Lakers fans hailed him as the "best White player" in the league again. Here are some of the reactions that followed:

"Coldest White Boy in the league," one fan tweeted.

Austin Reaves steps up in LeBron James' absence again

Austin Reaves was up to the task on both ends against the Bucks, which allowed him to make a decisive impact in the first half despite a poor offensive output. Reaves only had five points, two rebounds and three assists on 2 of 6 shooting in the opening 24 minutes. He was -22.

He flipped the script after the break, with eight points in the third, seven in the fourth, four in the first OT and five points in the second OT. Reaves hit the clutch 3 with 1:11 left in regulation to make it a two-point game, sank a pair of free throws in the first overtime with 31 seconds left to put the Lakers up one, and hit the decisive 3 with 0:39 left in double OT to give LA a three-point separation.

It wasn't the first time Austin Reaves stepped up in LeBron James' presence. He also led the Lakers to a win in Boston at TD Garden on Feb. 1 with a 32-point outing and on Mar. 8 against the Bucks at home, tallying 18 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Reaves earned a starting spot with the Lakers last year because of his efficient production in LeBron's absence, which he continued in the team's postseason run to the conference finals.

Austin Reaves earned the Lakers' stars and coaches' trust last year and continues delivering on it after signing a $53.8 million contract last offseason. The Lakers hope Reaves keeps this production up as they aim to move up in the standings out of the ninth spot.

They improved to 40-32 after Tuesday's massive win, keeping them alive in the top six race.