Lakers fans call out Darvin Ham after LeBron James discusses defensive schemes with coaches: "Hands are FIRMLY in that hoodie"

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are back in the lab in preparation for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN recently uploaded a video of James discussing defensive plays with the Lakers coaching staff on social media. However, one particular portion of the video that caught everyone's attention was coach Darvin Ham standing while watching LeBron strategize.

Fans on social media didn't appreciate how coach Darvin Ham didn't try to actively help LeBron James draw up plays for the Lakers during practice. "King" James looked more like the coach than Ham did.

As a result, fans mocked and called out the Lakers' head coach. Here's what some fans had to say on Twitter:

"Hands are FIRMLY in that hoodie pocket looking like the biggest fan, just spectating… This is the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers"

"Bron basically the coach"

"I just don’t see how the Lakers could hire a guy as head coach who was bounced in and out of the league, contributed next to nothing to the winning teams he was part of, and had next to zero head coaching experience to top it off. Laughable organizational malpractice."

"pocket ham standing there like aight bron aight"

"what does darvin ham doooooo 😂 "

"What Dave meant to say is Lebron is teaching defensive positions to the coaching staff."

"They might as well pay him the coaches salary 🤣 "

"Any team bron plays on the coaches are irrelevant."

LeBron James revealed he was a basketball genius as a kid

LeBron James recently started a podcast known as "Mind The Game" alongside former NBA player JJ Redick. The difference between their podcast compared to other NBA players' podcasts is that they focus more on analyzing the game rather than talking about trendy issues in the basketball community.

One of the topics James and Redick discussed in their pilot episode was basketball IQ. LeBron asked himself whether players were born with basketball IQ or if it was taught to them. He then shared his story of how he grew up playing alongside elite coaches where he assumed he got his IQ from. James then revealed that his childhood coaches told him that he easily processed plays compared to any other player his age.

That's when LeBron James realized that he was a basketball genius. James then flexed that he could easily run plays at the age of eight. While others might see it as boastful, "King" James has every right to boast about his talents given how he has translated his God-given talents into a Hall of Fame basketball career.

Watch the video at the 17:34 mark: