Lakers fans choose between Luka Doncic's former $40,182,480 teammate and Nets big as trade options - "Claxton is a far better player" 

The LA Lakers will look to add a center next to Luka Doncic this summer when the trade season begins. Their potential options could be Nets center Nic Claxton or Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford, Doncic's former teammate. Lakers insider Jovan Buha mentioned that Claxton is LA's "best option" for a trade, ranking Gafford as a runner-up among realistic targets.
Claxton is on an expensive $97,000,000 four-year deal, making $27.6 million next season. Gafford is a cheaper alternative to maintain salary cap flexibility as he's on a three-year $40,182,480 deal, earning $13.4 million next season.
Claxton is arguably the more talented player and versatile defensively. Gafford is athletic and mobile and has experience playing with Doncic. Both centers have their pros and cons, sparking a discussion on Lakers Twitter about the better option as a trade candidate for LA.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
One fan sided with Nic Claxton as the Lakers' best option, saying:
"Claxton is a far better player than Gafford"
Another said Claxton is a better player because Gafford looked good because of Doncic.
"Claxton definitely. Gafford is cheeks without Luka"
One fan added:
Another pointed out a detailed examination of their playing styles:
One fan sided with Gafford, saying:
"That Luka and Gafford chemistry is proven"
The majority sided with Nic Claxton as the better option, but Daniel Gafford had decent support among the Lakers faithful.
Lakers would have to pay a hefty price for Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford
Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford have a significant time left on their contracts. Claxston has our years, while Gafford has two. That gives leverage to the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks to demand more and wait out the Lakers, who urgently need reinforcements at the five.
Either center would likely command at least one first-round pick and a young asset like Dalton Knecht. The Lakers have one tradeable first-round pick (2031), the others - 2026, 2028, and 2030 must be moved as pick swaps.
With their draft assets not enticing or stacked, the Lakers might have to include a key piece like Austin Reaves to get a deal done to compensate for the lack of picks. However, he remains a key component to this team, especially because of his team-friendly contract.
It will be interesting to see how the Lakers navigate this situation moving forward.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.