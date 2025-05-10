Lakers fans choose between Luka Doncic's former $40,182,480 teammate and Nets big as trade options - "Claxton is a far better player" 

The LA Lakers will look to add a center next to Luka Doncic this summer when the trade season begins. Their potential options could be Nets center Nic Claxton or Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford, Doncic's former teammate. Lakers insider Jovan Buha mentioned that Claxton is LA's "best option" for a trade, ranking Gafford as a runner-up among realistic targets.

Ad

Claxton is on an expensive $97,000,000 four-year deal, making $27.6 million next season. Gafford is a cheaper alternative to maintain salary cap flexibility as he's on a three-year $40,182,480 deal, earning $13.4 million next season.

Claxton is arguably the more talented player and versatile defensively. Gafford is athletic and mobile and has experience playing with Doncic. Both centers have their pros and cons, sparking a discussion on Lakers Twitter about the better option as a trade candidate for LA.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

One fan sided with Nic Claxton as the Lakers' best option, saying:

"Claxton is a far better player than Gafford"

Another said Claxton is a better player because Gafford looked good because of Doncic.

"Claxton definitely. Gafford is cheeks without Luka"

One fan added:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another pointed out a detailed examination of their playing styles:

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan sided with Gafford, saying:

"That Luka and Gafford chemistry is proven"

The majority sided with Nic Claxton as the better option, but Daniel Gafford had decent support among the Lakers faithful.

Lakers would have to pay a hefty price for Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford

Nic Claxton and Daniel Gafford have a significant time left on their contracts. Claxston has our years, while Gafford has two. That gives leverage to the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks to demand more and wait out the Lakers, who urgently need reinforcements at the five.

Ad

Either center would likely command at least one first-round pick and a young asset like Dalton Knecht. The Lakers have one tradeable first-round pick (2031), the others - 2026, 2028, and 2030 must be moved as pick swaps.

With their draft assets not enticing or stacked, the Lakers might have to include a key piece like Austin Reaves to get a deal done to compensate for the lack of picks. However, he remains a key component to this team, especially because of his team-friendly contract.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers navigate this situation moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More