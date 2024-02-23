Lakers fans cry foul over officiating after Dubs get their lick back without LeBron James: "Called every f**kn slight bump for Warriors"

The LeBron James-less LA Lakers succumbed to a 128-110 loss against the Golden State Warriors Thursday. Frustrations boiled over for LA all night after the whistle they got when the teams met on Jan. 27 against the Warriors in a 145-144 double OT win was nowhere close to Thursday's loss.

The Lakers had 43 attempts from the free-throw line, while the Warriors had 16. On Thursday, LA's attempts were less than half of what they had in their previous clash against the Warriors. The Lakers made 21 attempts, with a couple of those in garbage time, while the Warriors had 14 all game.

Steve Kerr and the Warriors fans provided egregious reactions last time out, but the Lakers had complaints about the officiating this time. Coach Darvin Ham spoke about it on the TNT broadcast in the first half. Meanwhile, the Lakers fans followed up the complaints online after the game.

"The refs called every f**kn slight bump for the warriors #lakers," wrote one Lakers fan.

More reactions followed:

Lakers miss LeBron James in big loss to Warriors

The LA Lakers took to the floor without LeBron James on Thursday. It was going to be an uphill task for the Lakers to get over the hump without LeBron on the road against a healthy Warriors team. LA started hot behind Anthony Davis' dominance in the paint. They made shots, too.

However, once the Golden State Warriors got a decent separation late in the second quarter, there was no looking back for Steph Curry and Co. The Lakers went from boasting a 51-50 lead to trailing 67-56 entering halftime.

The Warriors made timely 3s, while the Lakers struggled to convert majority of their field goals. With the whistle not in LA's favor this time, it seemed even more difficult for Darvin Ham's crew to get back into this contest. The Warriors eventually went up 16 in the third quarter, and that was pretty much the game right there.

LeBron James was huge for the Lakers in a situation like this when the teams met for the first time this season.

The four-time MVP's 36-point, 20-rebounds and 12-assists night helped the Lakers chip away despite trailing by double digits in the third quarter. LeBron put the cherry on top with a clutch game-winning free throws to seal the win in overtime.

The stability that LeBron James provided wasn't available from other Lakers players around Anthony Davis. The center produced 27 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks, shooting 57.9%.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves had 18 points on 63.6% shooting. However, off nights from D'Angelo Russell (40.0% shooting) and Rui Hachimura (eight points) made it increasingly tough for the Lakers to get over the hump. The Warriors had four players scoring in double digits, with three tallying above 15 points.

They outshot the Lakers 16-10 from 3 and had 19 more field goal attempts.