Lakers fans react as JJ Redick gets first tech as a coach - "Never seen Ham show emotion like this"

JJ Redick got his first technical foul as the head coach of the LA Lakers during their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

He received the penalty after he walked across mid-court to protest a possible missed foul on Austin Reaves under the basket with the score at 72-70 in the third quarter.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brandon Ingram sank the technical free throw on the other end to cut the lead to one. Lakers fans were seemingly satisfied with his show of emotion despite costing the team a point. The Lakers eventually won the game 104-99.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans were quick to point out the contrast in JJ Redick's passionate demeanor with the laid-back and often stoic demeanor of former coach Darvin Ham.

"JJ got mad. If it were Darvin Ham still coaching Lakers, he’d be calm and composed with his hands on his pockets," one fan said.

"Coach that shows passion and wants to win," another fan replied.

"Never seen ham show emotion like this," another fan said.

Here are other reactions to JJ Redick's show of emotion.

"Congratulations, welcome to coaching," one fan said.

"He looks agitated every time I see him on the sideline," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"JJ has a thing for getting techs in NOLA," another said.

JJ Redick praises Dalton Knecht's big night against Pelicans

Redick was particularly impressed by the performance of rookie sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, who finished the game with 27 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Knecht also went 5-for-10 on 3-pointers, continuing his hot shooting start to the season.

Expand Tweet

"First of all, he's getting comfortable. But I would also say when you are an offensive player, when you're a guy who is a high level shooter getting more extended runs and getting more minutes, you're naturally just going to be more in the flow of the game," Redick said on Knecht's performance postgame.

Knecht is averaging 4.4 made 3s per game and leads all rookies in 3-point percentage at 40.4%. Although he has fallen out of Rookie of the Year conversations in recent weeks, he is still +1300 on FanDuel to win after his recent surge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback