Lakers fans react as Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes posts fruits and greens story - "Media turned Luka into a subsistence farmer"

Luka Doncic is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the NBA. He proved the doubters wrong right out of the gate by having one of the best rookie seasons of all-time.

Doncic has since taken his game to new heights, and led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals despite not having the most stacked team or the No. 1 seed in the conference.

However, he's also struggled to stay in shape for most of his career. It has been a recurring issue, subject of debate and running joke on social media.

On Thursday, fans poked fun at him after his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, posted a picture of some greens and strawberries.

"Media turned Luka into a susistence farmer," a fan tweeted.

"Bruhh they bout lock in so crazy," another fan wrote.

"You know he's ordering Taco Bell as we speak be fr lmao," one fan said.

MIA griff 🛜 @7getrich_griff Bruhh they bout lock in so crazy 😂

Melo @WokeMelo Luka may be eating fruits BANGGGG

Slime Muse @SlimeMuse You know he’s ordering Taco Bell as we speak be fr lmao

Others claimed this might be a deal-breaker for Doncic.

"he gon put inna burger tears," one fan commented.

"He's gonna leave that girl smh," a fan wrote.

✌🏽 @iminluvwitrino he gon put that inna burger tears

Beacon Alexandria (Propaganda Watch) Researcher @GateAlexandria He’s gonna leave that girl smh

Fans have seen Doncic slim down in the offseason multiple times before. However, he also gained some weight upon returning to the U.S. ahead of the start of a season.

Former NBA champion urges Luka Doncic to start playing some defense

One part of Luka Doncic's game that is often criticized is his lack of defensive prowess.

Former NBA champion Robert Horry called him out and urged him to start playing defense so he could take his game to the next level.

"It's so weird that people talk about his weight, but yet he's still giving people 30 points," Horry said on Wednesday, via "The Dan Patrick Show." "I tell people, I don't care about his weight. You need to get him in a gym and teach him how to play defense," Horry said on The Dan Patrick Show.

Horry argued that it's all a matter of effort, adding that no one was going to hide him on defense in Los Angeles.

"Because it's about wanting to," Horry said. "You know, he's never had to because he's always had people behind him to erase his mistakes. You think about now, there was no AD (Anthony Davis), no center. Nobody erased his mistakes in L.A. He getting blown by, you know, they're getting layups.

"You know, if you watch stretches of games where Luka just stayed in front, because he's a big body, the offensive players are bouncing off him. You just stay in front."

Doncic is a unique and special talent who should continue to be one of the best players in the league for years to come. However, as good as he is, he's also been targetted on defense many times in the playoffs.

