Lakers fans reference infamous Russell Westbrook 2-for-1 after LeBron James sounds off on strategy

NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to recall an infamous incident involving Russell Westbrook after LeBron James commented on the two-for-one strategy used in basketball games.

In his new Mind the Game Podcast with JJ Redick, LeBron James detailed that one of his basketball pet peeves was forcing two-for-ones.

In basketball, the two-for-one strategy is a tactic employed by teams to maximize their scoring opportunities just before a quarter or half ends.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This strategy involves the team with possession of the ball quickly running a play to take advantage of a dwindling game clock. The goal is to attempt two shots within a short span of time, hence the name "two-for-one."

“I’mma tell you what kills me. The two-for-one shot at the end of quarters,” LeBron James said. “I understand why the two-for-one is important. Obviously, it's numbers, you get two possessions, the other team gets one possession. In theory, it’s a free shot.”

“But what people sometimes don’t account for [is] the four to five possessions before that. Are we on a run? Are we on a heater? Have we got a good shot in the last two-and-a-half minutes?”

During Westbrook's tumultuous time with the LA Lakers, an infamous two-for-one incident occurred in a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers, which one fan on X referenced after the comments of LeBron James.

With the Lakers ahead by one point and less than 30 seconds left on the clock, Westbrook attempted a mid-range jumper that missed, giving the Blazers possession.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Damian Lillard drilled a 3-pointer and Jerami Grant made a tough basket that ultimately won Portland the game.

After the game, Darvin Ham supported Westbrook's decision to go for a two-for-one opportunity but disagreed with his shot selection, saying he "settled" for the midrange jumper.

“I just wish he would attack the rim,” Ham said. “In those moments, if you’re going to go 2-for-1, it has to be either you going downhill to attack the rim or you going downhill for a draw and a kick. I felt like he settled on that."

Here are a few reactions from Laker fans who saw the clip resurface:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New LeBron James co-host JJ Redick also criticizes the two-for-one

JJ Redick also criticized the two-for-one strategy, saying it promotes taking lower-quality shots to get more attempts.

The sharpshooter suggested that teams should prioritize executing plays with precision, rather than focusing solely on getting off two shots quickly.

Expand Tweet

“You know, it’s interesting because I do think it f**ks with the quality of the game,” Redick said. “As a player, I felt that. As a broadcaster now, you have such a good feel as an outside observer...Why are you gonna just jack up a 35-footer?”

“Just go to the pick-and-roll, rely on your defense and now, boom, you go into the half with essentially the same momentum you would have if you get the two-for-one,” Redick said.

While the two-for-one strategy can be beneficial for teams trying to catch up, as Redick noted, it requires precise timing and execution to ensure that both shots are high-quality attempts.