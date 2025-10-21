"Lakers fans shaking in fear" - NBA fans thrilled as Warriors hand starting role to Jonathan Kuminga over $12 million center vs Luka Doncic & Co.

The Golden State Warriors are ready to kick things off on Tuesday with their first game of the 2025-26 NBA season against the LA Lakers. Fans are excited to welcome the new campaign as the Warriors have announced their starting lineup for Opening Night against the Luka Doncic-led team.Golden State is starting the season with stars Steph Curry, Brandin Poziemski, Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green. The team has opted to start Kuminga over the newest member of the squad, Al Horford. Many thought the five-time All-Star would be part of the Opening Night starting lineup, given the chemistry he showed with the rest of the team.The big man joined Golden State over the summer, signing a two-year, $12 million deal after he wasn't brought back by the Boston Celtics. After fans saw the team's decision to have Kuminga start over Horford, they couldn't help but get thrilled. Here are some of what the fans said.&quot;Lakers fans shaking in fear rn,&quot; a fan said.yzyus @yzyusxLINK@LakeShowYo Lakers fans shaking in fear rn&quot;Smart move tbh. They need to get kumbucket going,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;steve kerr handing us the dub,&quot; one fan said.Others think it will be the other way around, with the Lakers taking their first win of the season.&quot;Easy W for Lakers tonight,&quot; someone commented.Jen @jend04_LINK@LakeShowYo Easy W for Lakers tonight&quot;warriors biggest acquisition was a 40 year old bench player and they said they gonna be 2nd seed 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭&quot; a comment read.&quot;Ayton double double so free,&quot; a fan said in the comments.While Horford has more experience, Kuminga has the youth and athleticism that could give the team the edge.The Warriors could win the championship with their starting lineup, according to Stephen JacksonHeading into the new year, the Warriors are the second-oldest team in the NBA. Their starting lineup with Curry, Butler and Green alone features three players over 35 years old. Adding Horford, who's 39, it gives the team an interesting dynamic this season.Even with that, former NBA player Stephen Jackson believes that having an old linuep could lead them to winning the championship this season. “I want to go on record saying this to the world, the Warriors can win the championship. This lineup I’m about to say is the best lineup in the league this year. Steph at the one, Jimmy at the two, Kuminga at the three, Draymond at the four, Horford at the five.”The lineup with the Dominican basketball star allows Green to play power forward instead of matching up against bigger opponents as the center. Also, Horford's passing can open up the floor for Curry, Butler and Kuminga.Fans are looking forward to seeing what Golden State can show this season.