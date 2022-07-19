“Lakers fans out there who think the Lakers have leverage LMAO gtfoh”, “Year 20 down the f**king drain” - Fans hilariously react to reports of LA Lakers big 3 committing to their partnership

Uncertainty continues to loom around the LA Lakers' current roster amid the Russell Westbrook trade rumors. The team is exploring trade scenarios for the former league MVP after his underwhelming debut season for the franchise.

Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield and Eric Gordon are among the stars the Lakers are targeting this offseason. Any deal would require them to include Westbrook.

Despite these rumors, the Lakers' big three have committed to each other to make their partnership work if Russ stays on the roster.

Here's what Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported regarding this:

"The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

"While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said."

The LA Lakers finished the 2021-22 NBA season with a 33-49 record. It was arguably the most disappointing campaign in franchise history. Despite boasting a squad featuring multiple potential Hall of Famers, the Lakers struggled to make the play-in tournament and eventually the playoffs.

Westbrook was criticized the most for LA's debacle. He averaged a decent 18/7/7 on 44% shooting. However, his awkward fit alongside LeBron made it difficult for the Lakers to find the right combinations to win games.

LA Lakers fans have leaned towards the franchise opting to trade Russell Westbrook because of their dismal 2021-22 NBA season. As expected, Haynes' latest report wasn't well accepted among the Lakers faithful.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"It's still Lakers fans out there who think the Lakers have leverage LMAO gtfoh"

Referring to LeBron James' 20th NBA season, another added:

"Year 20 down the f**king drain"

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sam Yeezy @samstaydipped Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… Year 20 down the fucking drain https://t.co/cK80Z70rjz twitter.com/chrisbhaynes/s… Year 20 down the fucking drain https://t.co/cK80Z70rjz twitter.com/chrisbhaynes/s…

. @stephspoole Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… another nightmare season for the lakers?? sign me up lmfaooo https://t.co/p55iEzT6Ug twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/s… another nightmare season for the lakers?? sign me up lmfaooo https://t.co/p55iEzT6Ug twitter.com/ChrisBHaynes/s…

Zito @_Zeets Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… Like renewing vows when what you need is a divorce. twitter.com/chrisbhaynes/s… Like renewing vows when what you need is a divorce. twitter.com/chrisbhaynes/s…

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Lakers front office really saw this and said “run it back” Lakers front office really saw this and said “run it back” https://t.co/A0VdM7nHqn

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo ya this team is cooked. Just focus on passing Kareem bro @KingJames ya this team is cooked. Just focus on passing Kareem bro @KingJames

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… https://t.co/5GwVMZpd2v twitter.com/chrisbhaynes/s… https://t.co/5GwVMZpd2v twitter.com/chrisbhaynes/s…

NBA Memes @NBAMemes



Russell Westbrook asking Lakers fans to give him one more chance next season Russell Westbrook asking Lakers fans to give him one more chance next season 😆https://t.co/iMMKpOleRe

NBA Memes @NBAMemes Lakers fans after hearing that Westbrook confirmed his commitment to the team Lakers fans after hearing that Westbrook confirmed his commitment to the team https://t.co/MOc4bfVU9n

LA Lakers finding it difficult to offload Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary without attaching draft compensation

Russell Westbrook's on-court fit isn't the only issue for the LA Lakers. His $47 million salary for next season is also problematic. The LA Lakers lack the cap flexibility to make more moves and don't have many tradeable assets.

Westbrook's contract could allow them to make improvements to their roster, but teams have demanded draft compensation from the Lakers in exchange for taking on the former MVP's contract. The Lakers only have two tradeable first-round picks (2027 and 2029). They have been reluctant to offload those in deals centered around Westbrook.

Reports suggest it is a stumbling block in their pursuit of Kyrie Irving and the rest of their targets. It is difficult to see the LA Lakers contend for a title with Westbrook on the team.

Having said that, Rob Pelinka and company should consider deals that demand only one of their two tradeable first-round picks. That is especially for impact role players that could improve their shot at competing in the stacked Western Conference.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far