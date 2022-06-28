"Lakers fans thought they could sign Kyrie for 6mil","Kyrie really trolled all the laker fans", "Imaginary Laker" - Fans send in hilarious reactions as Kyrie Irving exercises his player option with the Brooklyn Nets

Rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have been making the rounds on social media these last few weeks. However, with Irving opting into his contract with the Nets, NBA fans have sent in some hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Kyrie Irving has been the center of attention this offeason. With a contract extension on the horizon, questions about Irving and the Nets have raised eyebrows among media personalities.

While leaving the side was in the cards, Irving also went so far as to present a list of preferred destinations to Brooklyn's front-office. This led to the development of rumors of a reunion between him and LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

However, Irving is in for yet another season in Brooklyn. Opting in for his fourth season with the side, the 30-year old has also negated all notions of a sign-and-trade.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.

Considering the hype that was built up around Irving joining the Lakers, NBA fans have reacted hilariously to the progression of events. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

choc @choc @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lakers fans act like they wouldn’t have treated him the same way they treated Westbrook @ShamsCharania @TheAthletic @Stadium Lakers fans act like they wouldn’t have treated him the same way they treated Westbrook

Ⓣⓐⓡⓡⓘⓠⓤⓔ 💭 @LeBronHours @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Bro wanna hoop with KD instead of hooping with the second greatest player of all time 🙄 @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania Bro wanna hoop with KD instead of hooping with the second greatest player of all time 🙄💔

TheHomieJoker🃏 @TheHomieJoker @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania KD when Kyrie opting into his player option with the Nets @BleacherReport @ShamsCharania KD when Kyrie opting into his player option with the Nets https://t.co/O03w79fBMR

Complex Sports @ComplexSports Lakers fans watching Kyrie opt-in to stay with the Nets Lakers fans watching Kyrie opt-in to stay with the Nets https://t.co/hobqbpqk3C

Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory The Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant brotherhood was too strong



That revenge tour is about to be DIFFERENT The Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant brotherhood was too strongThat revenge tour is about to be DIFFERENT https://t.co/IfQXbPRDri

Nets As Depicted By Spongebob @NetsDepiction Kyrie Irving YOU are a Brooklyn Net Kyrie Irving YOU are a Brooklyn Net https://t.co/uJuwn0HVSg

While several fans believe that a sign-and-trade could still be a way for the Lakers to acquire Irving, this seems like a tough task.

With Shams Charania's tweet emphasizing Irving's desire to stay with Kevin Durant and the Nets, prying him away at this point seems unlikely.

With one of the biggest offseason storylines of the year potentially coming to an end, the situation in LA continues to build.

Kyrie Irving to stay on with the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving being guarded by Marcus Smart

After a rather disappointing performance in this year's playoffs, Kyrie Irving was on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from the media. Considering his limited availability earlier in the season, several also believed that the Nets would choose to drop the star down the stretch.

Irving has made some tall claims over the course of the last month. Going so far as to say that him leaving would result in Kevin Durant demanding a trade, the guard practically held Brooklyn ransom.

However, with Irving opting into the final year of his contract, the Nets will see the superstar return to the side. Pairing up with Durant and Ben Simmons, Irving still has a lot to offer.

Given his exciting playing style and transcendental scoring ability, Irving is a bonafide superstar. Irving opting in has shut down avenues for most teams to pursue him further. Some, however, still believe that the deadline will have more action in store.

After being swept in the first-round of the playoffs, Irving and Durant do have something to prove as a duo. Looking to build upon their failures from the past season, the Nets could be a different monster this time around.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you looking forward to seeing what Kyrie Irving can accomplish with the Nets next season? Yes No 0 votes so far