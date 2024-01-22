“Lakers fans are the most toxic”: Russell Westbrook's postgame moment with son draws polarizing fan reactions

After the LA Clippers' most recent win, Russell Westbrook brought his son with him to the podium to speak to the media. He made some comments about his joy playing the game, which led to some mix reactions among NBA fans.

In this midst of his 15 season, Westbrook still finds joy stepping out on the floor every night. During his media availability, he touched on how important it is for him and the fans in the arena.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following this comments, some began bashing the LA Lakers for trying to take away the joy the former MVP plays the game with. Others mocked the remark, bringing up an old situation from his time with the team.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Reaction No. 1

Reaction No. 2

The Westbrook moment Lakers fans are mocking came in the locker room after a win. LeBron James wanted to rally the team and told them to get greedy about stacking up wins. Just before the huddle broke, Westbrook went on his own tangent about having fun while being on the floor.

Russell Westbrook came up big for the Clippers in their comeback win over the Brooklyn Nets Sunday. In 31 minutes off the bench, he notched 23 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Russell Westbrook has bounced back from failed experiment with the LA Lakers

Before the 2021-22 season, the LA Lakers took a big gamble by sacrificing their depth for star power. Many questioned the fit of Russell Westbrook alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and things played out as expected.

Due to the poor fit, Westbrook has some of his least productive seasons with the Lakers. The team struggled greatly during this period, for a multitude of reasons. Despite other factors being at play, Westbrook was viewed as the scapegoat.

Last season, the Lakers traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz at the deadline. He was later bought out of his deal and inked a deal with the LA Clippers. Since suiting up for the other LA squad, the nine-time All-Star has bounced back in a big way.

Following the addition of James Harden, Westbrook has embraced a bench role with the Clippers. Even in limited minutes, he is still finding ways to be impactful. This season, he is averaging 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

After how things played out with the Lakers, many agreed that Westbrook couldn't be part of a winning formula. However, he is proving his critics wrong this season. It might not be as a starter, but Westbrook is still a key member of Ty Lue's rotation.

It took some time for the Clippers to figure things out, but now they've hit their stride. They've been one of the hottest teams in the NBA over the past month, and are now fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!