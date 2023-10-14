Lakers forward Taurean Prince may be gearing up for the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, however, his partner, Hanah Usman, has been very vocal about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Usman, who shares three children with Lakers forward Tauren Prince, has remained active on social media throughout Prince's career, giving fans insight into the star's family life.

Lately, however, she has been passionately posting to her social media accounts about the conflict in Israel and Palestine. Usman shared a clip to her Instagram story, as well as several messages about what she's seen.

An Instagram reel of a senior Israeli military reservist (which can be seen below) was shared to Usman's Instagram story:

Usman reshared the footage along with the caption:

"Wake the f*ck up!!! Stop sitting there silent bc you 'don't know' when it's right here in your face, or you're scared of some money and business opportunities. They aren't even hiding it anymore. There's no excuse and it's disgusting."

@Hanah.Usman - Instagram Story

How Lakers forward Tauren Prince's partner is taking a stand

While Tauren Prince's partner may be in America, she believes that there's an opportunity to speak up and educate themselves and others. As such, she has continued to post about the conflict, while offering to explain things to those who aren't familiar with the situation.

In a follow-up story post, she explained that she has been keeping a close eye on the coverage of the situation:

"Watching hourly coverage and seeing the ongoing genocide of our people is the hardest thing to do. They are completely wiping Palestinians away. A big part of all of us is being stripped away. Please speak up. Share. Educate. Ask me.

We can't change the world with one post but spreading awareness is a great start."

@Hanah.Usman - Instagram Story

Meanwhile, her husband, Tauren Prince has seemingly been silent on the matter as he focuses on the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season.

In Friday night's Golden State Warriors vs. LA Lakers preseason clash, the forward led the team in scoring with 17 points in just 20 minutes. While the team came up short of defeating the Warriors, Prince is expected to be a big part of the team's rotation going forward.