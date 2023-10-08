Lakers forward's wife controversially sides with Palestine in loaded Hamas battle

Hannah Usman, wife of Los Angeles Lakers forward Taurean Prince, has come under the spotlight for her views on the Palestine-Hamas conflict.

Hannah is married to Lakers forward Prince. She has been an understanding and supportive wife who frequently visits the court to witness her husband's games. The couple shares three lovely kids.

Hanah Usman recently showed her support for Palestine in Hamas' ongoing confict with Israel. Because of the sensitive nature of the matter, it has drawn attention and sparked a controversy.

Hannah Usman controversially slides with Palestine in the Hamas battle on her Instagram story.

She took to Instagram stories where she shared a post citing a Malcolm X quote. The narrative discusses media influence, which emphasizes the value of exercising critical judgment when reading the news and necessity of finding a variety of sources to develop a well-rounded opinion.

While her advocacy for Palestine has generated controversy, it also highlights the impact people can make outside their line of work.

The first basket: Taurean Prince makes his Lakers debut

Taurean Prince, a seasoned 6-feet-7 combo forward, was one of the Los Angeles Lakers' key summer acquisitions.

The former Timberwolf played for the Hawks, Nets and Cavaliers, and his last team was Minnesota. He displayed his excellent 3-point shooting and defense in the Lakers-Wolves play-in game at the Crypto.com Arena last season.

In his first game for the Lakers, he played 13 minutes, where he scored a basket and grabbed a board. The Lakers lost 125-108 against the Warriors at the Chase Center in California in a pre-season friendly.

For the final starting place on the Lakers, Taurean Prince is competing with Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt. In recent years, Prince has been a reliable backup but hasn't been a regular starter since the 2019–20 season. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds over 64 games and started 61 times for the Brooklyn Nets that season.

Prince would complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James perfectly, as he's an above-average defender and a 3-point shooter. He may fit best in a sixth-man role, as Hachmiura has a higher offensive ceiling, and Vanderbilt has a higher defensive upside.

It will be interesting to see how the new season for the Lakers unfolds and what role will their new additions play in the upcoming regular season.