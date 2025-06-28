Lakers Free Agency: Flexibility to Sign Anthony Edwards’ Coveted Teammate a Massive Upside of Dorian Finney-Smith Leaving

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the NBA free agency with hopes of acquiring a center for their lineup. However, it looks like the Purple and Gold can sign a new shooter before going all-in for a big man.

Rumors of the LA's forward Dorian Finney-Smith leaving have been getting stronger day by day, and if that happens, LA would have a chance to acquire a new sharpshooter to replace him.

On Saturday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin published an article talking about the Purple and Gold's offseason. While talking about Finney-Smith, the ESPN reporter highlighted that his departure would increase LA's options in free agency.

"His [ Dorian Finney-Smith's] departure would allow L.A. to open up the full midlevel exception of $14.1 million, which could be split up to pursue multiple free agents seeking a premium contract above the veteran minimum. And if the Lakers didn't use all of the midlevel exception, they could take on more salary in a trade and absorb the extra money into whatever they have left of the MLE," McMenamin wrote.

Considering the cap space available to the Purple and Gold after Finney-Smith's expected departure, they can go for a sharpshooter like Anthony Edwards' teammate Nickeil Alexander-Walker to solve their perimeter shooting problems in addition to pursuing a center.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka say he "won't rest" until they acquire a center in free agency

The LA Lakers were one of the top teams in the West after Luka Doncic joined their ranks and led them to a 3rd place finish in the standings at the end of regular season.

However, the playoffs were a different tale, as the Purple and Gold's lack of rim protection and rebounding manpower led to a first-round exit executed by the Timberwolves. The 4-1 loss to the Timberwolves exposed the dire need of a big man on the current LA roster, and general manager Rob Pelinka has made it his mission to get the team what it needs.

On Thursday, Dan Wolke from the Athletic reported Pelinka's statements from the post-draft press conference in an X post.

"Rob Pelinka says C position will clearly be a focus as the Lakers head into free agency," Wolke tweeted.

"Pelinka said the Lakers have been "super active" in calls as they "turn over every stone" in hunt for C. Focus turns from draft to free agency "and we won't rest until we get it right," Wolke tweeted in same thread.

The NBA free agency will unofficially begin from Jun. 30. For now, the fans can only hope for Pelinka to do his job and get Doncic and James the right players they need to bring another championship to LA.

