Lakers Free Agency: Steph Curry's Former Teammate Likely To Land in LA as Dorian Finney-Smith Replacement

The LA Lakers have made inroads in strengthening their roster this offseason. However, with key player Dorian Finney-Smith declining his player option for the 2025-26 season, a slot for an experienced shooter needs to be filled.

Ad

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Thursday, Los Angeles has found a potential replacement. Stephen Curry's former teammate, De'Anthony Melton, is reportedly expected to join the Purple and Gold as a free agent.

"De'Anthony Melton has been a key name linked to Los Angeles throughout the offseason, and there is a growing expectation that the Lakers will land him in free agency, sources said," Siegel wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Melton didn't have the best 2023/24 season with the Golden State Warriors. He suffered a back injury, limiting his game to six appearances. He was subsequently traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dennis Schroder and a second-round draft pick.

The 3-and-D guard signed a $12.822 million, one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, per Spotrac, last year. While he could come cheap, the Lakers will be sad they lost Finney-Smith, who, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Ad

Finney-Smith was a reliable rotation player for LA last season, averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 43 games.

A healthy Melton would bring speed and quickness to Los Angeles. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in his best and healthiest season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022/23.

Lakers agree terms with center Jaxson Hayes

The LA Lakers have agreed to a one-year deal with center Jaxson Hayes, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hayes will provide backup to Deandre Ayton, who joined from the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-year deal. Hayes saw game time after Anthony Davis joined the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic the other way.

The former Texas player averaged 6.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 1.0 apg during the regular season. However, his numbers dipped during the playoffs as he averaged 1.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 0.3 apg as Los Angeles fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More