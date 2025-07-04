Lakers Free Agency: Steph Curry's Former Teammate Likely To Land in LA as Dorian Finney-Smith Replacement

The LA Lakers have made inroads in strengthening their roster this offseason. However, with key player Dorian Finney-Smith declining his player option for the 2025-26 season, a slot for an experienced shooter needs to be filled.
According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Thursday, Los Angeles has found a potential replacement. Stephen Curry's former teammate, De'Anthony Melton, is reportedly expected to join the Purple and Gold as a free agent.
"De'Anthony Melton has been a key name linked to Los Angeles throughout the offseason, and there is a growing expectation that the Lakers will land him in free agency, sources said," Siegel wrote.
Melton didn't have the best 2023/24 season with the Golden State Warriors. He suffered a back injury, limiting his game to six appearances. He was subsequently traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dennis Schroder and a second-round draft pick.
The 3-and-D guard signed a $12.822 million, one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, per Spotrac, last year. While he could come cheap, the Lakers will be sad they lost Finney-Smith, who, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, agreed to a four-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets.
Finney-Smith was a reliable rotation player for LA last season, averaging 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 43 games.
A healthy Melton would bring speed and quickness to Los Angeles. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in his best and healthiest season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022/23.
Lakers agree terms with center Jaxson Hayes
The LA Lakers have agreed to a one-year deal with center Jaxson Hayes, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Thursday.
Hayes will provide backup to Deandre Ayton, who joined from the Portland Trail Blazers on a two-year deal. Hayes saw game time after Anthony Davis joined the Dallas Mavericks in the blockbuster trade that sent Luka Doncic the other way.
The former Texas player averaged 6.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 1.0 apg during the regular season. However, his numbers dipped during the playoffs as he averaged 1.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 0.3 apg as Los Angeles fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the postseason.
