Lakers GM Rob Pelinka commits to mortgaging limited draft assets to surround Luka Doncic with potent talent

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 26, 2025 02:39 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Press Conference - Source: Imagn
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka commits to mortgaging limited draft assets to surround Luka Doncic with potent talent. [photo: Imagn]

LA Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and coach JJ Redick faced the media on Thursday for their season-opening press conference. Pelinka, who spoke first, began by highlighting the Lakers’ roster construction, saying the team is built to compete for the championship. He said the Lakers improved by acquiring a starting center and multiple 3-and-D players to surround Luka Doncic.

When asked if he would include a future first-round pick in a potential trade, Kobe Bryant’s former agent responded:

"If a transaction comes to us that leads to sustain Lakers' excellence and puts us in a position to increase our odds of winning a championship, we would put future draft capital in to make that move.”
also-read-trending Trending

Pelinka last included a first-round asset when he sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. He packaged Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-rounder to land the Slovenian. Pelinka assured the team’s fans he would not hold back if it meant sustained excellence to help Doncic carry the team.

Rob Pelinka said he’s excited to challenge for the championship after retooling the roster in the offseason. However, it does not seem likely that a trade involving a first-round pick is on the table. According to him, the Lakers are ready behind their stars to open the new season.

Rob Pelinka calls years with Luka Doncic and LeBron James “precious,” reason Lakers aim for championship

Rob Pelinka sat down with Spectrum SportsNet host Allie Clifton after the press conference. When asked about the Lakers’ goals this season, he replied.

“We’re excited about this group of players. We felt like we shored up some clear roster needs. … When you have LeBron James on your team and Luka Doncic on your team, every year is precious. We wanted to do all we can to maximize our opportunities to win another championship.”

Pelinka’s notable signings include Deandre Ayton, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia, while retaining last season’s key contributors. The Lakers retooled, but the Western Conference only got stronger as other contenders also bolstered their rosters. Only time will tell if Pelinka’s offseason moves will translate into an 18th Larry O’Brien Trophy for the franchise.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Quick Links

