Lakers GM Rob Pelinka hints at major decision ahead of Luka Doncic's involvement in Eurobasket

The LA Lakers broke the internet when they traded for Luka Doncic. Pairing him with LeBron James could extend his career, and it should put them in a position to contend for an NBA championship for years to come.

However, the early returns weren't that encouraging, as Doncic's apparent subpar conditioning was seemingly exposed in the playoffs again. He looked exhausted down the stretch, and he was constantly targeted on defense.

That's why his availability to play in the next EuroBasket was such a topic of debate. While superstars usually take the offseason off to restore their bodies, Doncic could use the competition to elevate his conditioning.

According to reports by a Doncic fan page on X, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said that not only will Doncic partake in the event, but he will also be joined by one of the team's coaches:

"You'll get Luka and one coach and that's that," Pelinka said.

He didn't disclose which member of J.J. Redick's coaching staff will be joining the former Dallas Mavericks star overseas, but having someone from the team will be quite positive to keep him acclimated to the system.

Luka Doncic is reportedly working hard on his conditioning

Reports stated that the Mavs had doubts about Doncic's work ethic and eating habits. He recently turned a lot of heads for looking much slimmer than he did late in the season, and he's reportedly shed at least 20 pounds.

According to a report by Martin Pavcnick of Sport Klub, the former Real Madrid star has been putting in work in his hometown, and he's been quite encouraged by the early, yet notorious results:

“In the first phase of the long period between the seasons, Doncic dedicated himself to transforming his body in Ljubljana, which includes both guided indoor conditioning and a modified diet. The first physical results are already very clearly visible, and the measurement results are also encouraging,” wrote Pavcnik.

Doncic is one of the most talented players in NBA history, and few players can control the flow of the offense and fill up the stat sheet in the way he can. He's even led a team to the NBA Finals despite not being a top seed in the Western Conference.

If he manages to stay healthy and in shape, and if the Lakers add a couple of pieces to their roster in the offseason, JJ Redick's team should draw some strong consideration as a championship contender.

