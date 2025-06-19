Dr. Jerry Buss took the LA Lakers and turned them into one of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. He helped the NBA become the show it is nowadays, turning his team into the hottest attraction in Southern California. Now, 17 championships later, the Lakers are switching hands.

Mark Walter has reportedly agreed to buy the majority stake in the organization for a whopping $10 billion. While a new ownership sometimes spells trouble for sports franchises, Brian Windhorst doesn't think that will be the case this time.

If anything, the renowned NBA insider believes that the Lakers are about to get much better as an organization now that they will have Walter's resources:

"If I were another team, I would not think this is a great development. I think the Lakers are only gonna get more dangerous as an organization with the more resources that are theoretically here about to be poured into it."

Expand Tweet

Walter had been a minority stakeholder for years, and he's also known for being the architect behind the LA Dodgers' recent success and dominance.

Magic Johnson is excited about the Lakers' sale

Lakers legend Magic Johnson also took to social media to share his thoughts on this historical transaction. He wanted to congratulate Lakers fans and let them rest assured that their beloved team was going to be in very capable hands:

"Laker fans should be static," Johnson wrote on X. "A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike - they are competitive people, l have big hearts, love to give back, and both prefer to be behind the scenes."

Expand Tweet

Current governor Jeanie Buss will reportedly stay in control of basketball operations for an undisclosed number of years. This should ensure a seamless transition, especially given her close relationship with Walter.

The Lakers didn't need much help becoming a prime destination for the best free agents and players in the basketball world, especially with LeBron James and Luka Doncic still there. But with a new ownership pulling the strings and allocating resources there, glory days might be ahead once again for the Purple & Gold.

