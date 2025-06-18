"Lakers gonna trade Rui": Fans react as Austin Reaves makes massive prediction on heavily rumored trade chip 

LA rising star Austin Reaves may have fueled the trade buzz surrounding the Lakers. Reaves made a massive prediction for the heavily rumored trade chip Dalton Knecht for next season. The Lakers guard believes Knecht will break out in his sophomore year for the team after a stop-start rookie season.
"I got Dalton. I’ve heard that he’s been locked in for the last, you know, 2–3 weeks in L.A., you know, working out 2–3 times a day," Reaves told Lakers reporter Trevor Lane on Tuesday.
The Lakers have one pick to trade, which is from the 2031 draft. They have five pick swaps, and neither would be favorable. Their best shot at trades rests on their available players. Dalton Knecht is one of the most popular names floated around in every scenario, considering he was their first-round pick last year.
Knecht was projected as a lottery pick, but he fell to No. 17 to LA. The sharpshooter showed glimpses of becoming one of the most feared 3-point shooters in the NBA during his debut season, averaging 9.1 points on 46.1% shooting, including 37.6% from the 3-point line.
The Lakers almost traded him to the Hornets, but the deal was voided after Mark Williams failed his medical. Knecht got another shot at proving himself in LA, but he got phased out of the rotation before and during the playoffs.
That has contributed to speculation surrounding his future, but Austin Reaves' comments may harm those conversations. Here's how Lakers fans reacted to Reaves' prediction for Knecht and the possibility of not trading him:
Dalton Knecht makes feelings clear on staying with LA Lakers
Amid trade speculation, Dalton Knecht has made his feelings clear on staying put with the Lakers. The rookie has seemingly enjoyed his first season with the purple and gold after giving them plenty to cheer for when he gets hot. The Lakers haven't had a consistent 3-point shooting threat like him during the LeBron James era, and if they can retain him, it would be a huge boost.
Here's what Knecht said amid trade rumors during a brief conversation with TMZ on Monday:
"I'd like to stay a Laker ... All in on the Lakers."
The Lakers have multiple positional needs this summer. Knecht appears to be one of their best trade chips. However, LA also has expiring contracts of Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber.
If they can maneuver deals around these three players, there's a decent chance the Lakers can retain Knecht and invest in his development.
