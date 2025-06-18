"Lakers gonna trade Rui": Fans react as Austin Reaves makes massive prediction on heavily rumored trade chip 

LA rising star Austin Reaves may have fueled the trade buzz surrounding the Lakers. Reaves made a massive prediction for the heavily rumored trade chip Dalton Knecht for next season. The Lakers guard believes Knecht will break out in his sophomore year for the team after a stop-start rookie season.

Ad

"I got Dalton. I’ve heard that he’s been locked in for the last, you know, 2–3 weeks in L.A., you know, working out 2–3 times a day," Reaves told Lakers reporter Trevor Lane on Tuesday.

The Lakers have one pick to trade, which is from the 2031 draft. They have five pick swaps, and neither would be favorable. Their best shot at trades rests on their available players. Dalton Knecht is one of the most popular names floated around in every scenario, considering he was their first-round pick last year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Knecht was projected as a lottery pick, but he fell to No. 17 to LA. The sharpshooter showed glimpses of becoming one of the most feared 3-point shooters in the NBA during his debut season, averaging 9.1 points on 46.1% shooting, including 37.6% from the 3-point line.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The Lakers almost traded him to the Hornets, but the deal was voided after Mark Williams failed his medical. Knecht got another shot at proving himself in LA, but he got phased out of the rotation before and during the playoffs.

Ad

That has contributed to speculation surrounding his future, but Austin Reaves' comments may harm those conversations. Here's how Lakers fans reacted to Reaves' prediction for Knecht and the possibility of not trading him:

devo🫶 @devo4TG LINK think lakers gonna trade Rui and sign some free agents and actually develop Dalton instead of trading him

Ad

LF Granados @lfgranadosm LINK I actually don’t hate this man. Use the expirings and picks/swaps to do whatever you can. If you have to take a not-so-great contract, do so. Might be Smart, Clax, Wiggs, KCP. Somebody that makes sense. If you can get a 2029/27 pick and open up the other picks that’d be amazing

Ad

Æ @jickain44335 LINK we gotta keep DK cos we have seen flashes of what he can do once given minutes bro hit 5 straight 3s against UTAH it’s not that easy to hit 5 straight 3s as a shooter

Ad

YG @Dirty6laze LINK Lakers haven’t seen a rookie as talented as Dalton since Brandon Ingram.

Ad

Lakers101 @bray_lo23 LINK No joke if he can become a league average defender I feel like he’d be a player that the lakers would be looking to acquire and could remove himself from trade talks

Ad

Dalton Knecht makes feelings clear on staying with LA Lakers

Amid trade speculation, Dalton Knecht has made his feelings clear on staying put with the Lakers. The rookie has seemingly enjoyed his first season with the purple and gold after giving them plenty to cheer for when he gets hot. The Lakers haven't had a consistent 3-point shooting threat like him during the LeBron James era, and if they can retain him, it would be a huge boost.

Ad

Here's what Knecht said amid trade rumors during a brief conversation with TMZ on Monday:

"I'd like to stay a Laker ... All in on the Lakers."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Lakers have multiple positional needs this summer. Knecht appears to be one of their best trade chips. However, LA also has expiring contracts of Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber.

If they can maneuver deals around these three players, there's a decent chance the Lakers can retain Knecht and invest in his development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More